Looking for a new way to freshen up your kitchen? Decluttering will help you feel more in control of your space and these kitchen storage buys will help you do just that.
Walking into a kitchen and seeing everything perfectly stored is an amazing feeling.
From bread boxes and storage jars to kitchen trolleys and wire racks, these storage buys can bring a stylish flair to your space while storing everything safely and neatly to make sure your space is serving you as well as it could be.
If you’re on a decluttering mission ahead of spring, we’ve picked out some great storage solutions which are designed perfectly for kitchens and keeping everything clear and tidy.
Clover acacia set of 2 wood storage jars
Crafted from acacia wood, this pared-back, contemporary set of two storage jars is just the thing to store your goods in style.
Studio black wire trolley
Store your fruits and veggies in this black kitchen trolley with three wire pull-out baskets for storage and a handy wooden work surface top.
Ooni stack
Take your pizza prep game to the next level with this space-saving storage solution. Here you can keep your pizza toppings within reach without using up precious counter space, thanks to the airtight seal on the bamboo lid, which is crucial for moisture control.
Bargain Fox storage trolley cart
Bring some colour into your kitchen with this blue multifunction storage cart. The three-layer design is perfect for all your storage needs while allowing you to transport items from one space to another
Wayfair Estella kitchen trolley
Pastel kitchens are all the rage for 2022 and this pink kitchen trolley is right on trend.
The simple and stylish roller design can be used at any time to move at will, saving space to the greatest extent, and bringing you a clean and comfortable experience in your kitchen.
Vitinni te verde pastel mint green bread box
Keep your bread, bagels and pastries fresher for longer with this Vitinni bread box in pastel green finish.
Ekobo large bamboo storage canister set
These sustainable bamboo storage jars are set with hermetic cork lids and are ideal for tea and spices, picnics or even organising bits and bobs in the office or bathroom.
Yamazaki Tosca seasoning rack
Take your essential spices from the kitchen to the table with this Tosca seasoning rack from Yamazaki. Ideal for storing your favourite seasonings and oils, this sleek and slimline design will make a beautiful addition to your worktop.
A Place For Everything Scandi storage basket
This practical kitchen storage basket made from high-quality steel and wood is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Perfect for decluttering a cupboard, these well-made kitchen storage baskets are ideal for storing tins, jars and packets or cloths and tea towels.
Scotts of Stow bamboo worktop kitchen storage
This kitchen store worktop unit is made from sustainable bamboo wood and is great for housing mugs, preserves, herbs or condiments. It also comes with a hidden drawer for your tea bags and coffee pods.
