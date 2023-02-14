All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Take your cooking to the next level with these kitchen utensils from Dunelm, Debenhams, John Lewis and more.
Depending on how I feel, cooking and baking can be a source of joy or an absolute drag.
After all, spending hours at work to then go home and spend an hour or two cooking isn’t the most appealing proposition after an eight-hour work day – but there are ways to make the process a little more fun.
I’m a firm believer that having the right equipment can definitely make the experience more enjoyable – and a collection of chic kitchen utensils is sure to have you whipping something up with style in no time.
From John Lewis to Dunelm, shop our selection of utensils that you’ll want for your kitchen right now.
Eleanor Bowmer baking gadgets, set of three
Add a graphic feel to your kitchen with these baking accessories from Eleanor Bowmer. Beautifully illustrated with the popular rainbow and dalmatian prints, this set includes a spatula, spoon and whisk, and it’s suitable for use on all kinds of pots and pans.
Shop Eleanor Bowmer set of 3 baking gadgets at Harts of Stur, £14.95
Le Creuset cast iron fondue set
If you’re a cheese lover and feel like splurging, this cast iron fondue set from Le Creuset is just for you.
Shop Le Creuset gourmand cast iron fondue set at Selfridges, £245
John Lewis Anyday nylon kitchen utensils, set of four
We’re all about colour right now – and this set of kitchen utensils comes in four vibrant colours. It includes a slotted turner, solid spoon, slotted spoon and spaghetti server.
Shop John Lewis Anyday nylon kitchen utensils, set of 4, £15
BSpoiled kitchen cooking utensils 23 piece set
Mint green kitchen utensils? Yes please.
Ikea Fulländad grey kitchen utensil set
Keep it simple with this dark grey utensil set from Ikea, which will help you whip up delicious meals in no time.
Dunelm T&G essentials beech spoons, set of three
A wooden spoon is a classic – and this Dunelm set provides you with three of them.
Shop Dunelm t&g essentials set of three beech spoons beech, £2
Mary Berry wooden utensil set with pastry brushes
Channel your inner baker with this utensil set from none other than Mary Berry. With the help of this collection, you’ll be whipping up your favourite cakes and pastries in no time.
Shop Mary Berry wooden utensil set with pastry brushes at Next, £23
Swan Nordic utensils set with holder
Bring some minimalism to your kitchen accessories with this 6-piece utensil set with a holder. It includes a slotted turner, ladle, slotted spoon, potato masher, spaghetti strainer and large skimmer – all the essential cooking tools for cooking up a storm
Bamboo Stickmasters 9-piece biodegradable banneton bread proofing kit
Take your bread-making experience to the next level with this 9-piece biodegradable bread-proofing kit (yes, you read that correctly).
Shop Bamboo Stickmasters 9-piece biodegradable banneton bread proofing kit, £38.99
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
13 porcelain homeware buys to give your space a modern-classic feel
Home and interiors
11 daffodil-inspired homeware buys to celebrate the imminent arrival of spring
Home and interiors
Shabby chic is making a comeback – 11 cosy buys that’ll add romantic charm to your home
Home and interiors
9 marbled home accessories to give your space an Italian renaissance vibe