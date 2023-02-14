Depending on how I feel, cooking and baking can be a source of joy or an absolute drag.

After all, spending hours at work to then go home and spend an hour or two cooking isn’t the most appealing proposition after an eight-hour work day – but there are ways to make the process a little more fun.

I’m a firm believer that having the right equipment can definitely make the experience more enjoyable – and a collection of chic kitchen utensils is sure to have you whipping something up with style in no time.

From John Lewis to Dunelm, shop our selection of utensils that you’ll want for your kitchen right now.