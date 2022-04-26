Kitri launches its first homeware collection with Amuse La Bouche – and we want everything
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The much-loved fashion brand has created a capsule homeware collection, featuring print-filled cushions, napkins and tea towels.
Today (26 April), Kitri has launched its first-ever homeware collection in collaboration with sustainable interiors brand Amuse La Bouche.
Taking inspiration from Slim Aarons photography from the 70s, a touchpoint for Kitri’s spring/summer 2022 collection, the capsule collection of cushion covers, napkins, table runners and a tea towel stays true to the brand’s aesthetic, featuring bright colours and bold prints.
Retro bright stripes and swirls meet feminine details in the form of Amuse La Bouche’s signature ruffled edges. And the reversible designs bring diversity to your tablescape or seating.
Prices range from £20 to £85, and all products are made from 100% linen.
Kitri founder Haeni Kim said, “It’s a dream to launch our first ever capsule homeware collection in collaboration with our friend Amuse La Bouche. Bringing our signature bold prints and colours with feminine details to homeware felt like a natural progression and it’s been a lot of fun!
“Having spent so much time indoors over the last few years, we love the idea of a colourful, joyful and retro-inspired moment in the sun, whether that is in the garden or by the pool.
“The collection will look just as stylish indoors, as long as you’re surrounded by your loved ones with a cocktail in hand.”
Here are three of our favourite pieces that we’re loving right now.
ALB x Kitri pink geo floral cushion cover
This double-sided linen cushion cover features a fancy ruffle along the edge and is a great way to add some retro flair to your decor.
ALB x Kitri floral swirl napkins – set of 2
Take your alfresco dining to the next level with these napkins, featuring a fancy, floral, swirl-print ruffle along the edge.
ALB x Kitri embroidered tea towel
We can all appreciate a cocktail – and this embroidered tea towel will get you in the spirit for a beverage or two.
Crafted in small quantities and handmade by skilled artisans, this will be a lovely addition to your kitchenware.
Images: courtesy of brands