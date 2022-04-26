kitri homeware fashion
Home and interiors

Kitri launches its first homeware collection with Amuse La Bouche – and we want everything

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

The much-loved fashion brand has created a capsule homeware collection, featuring print-filled cushions, napkins and tea towels.

Kitri is a brand that knows how to make a splash.

The London label, known for its signature rainbow colours and fun prints, has won over the fashion world with an array of sell-out collaborations – and now the brand has entered into the world of homeware.

Today (26 April), Kitri has launched its first-ever homeware collection in collaboration with sustainable interiors brand Amuse La Bouche.

Taking inspiration from Slim Aarons photography from the 70s, a touchpoint for Kitri’s spring/summer 2022 collection, the capsule collection of cushion covers, napkins, table runners and a tea towel stays true to the brand’s aesthetic, featuring bright colours and bold prints. 

genevieve multi floral swirl cushion
Kitri: Genevieve multi floral swirl cushion
Olga pink geo floral cushion
Kitri: Olga pink geo floral cushion

Retro bright stripes and swirls meet feminine details in the form of Amuse La Bouche’s signature ruffled edges. And the reversible designs bring diversity to your tablescape or seating.

Prices range from £20 to £85, and all products are made from 100% linen.

Kitri founder Haeni Kim said, “It’s a dream to launch our first ever capsule homeware collection in collaboration with our friend Amuse La Bouche. Bringing our signature bold prints and colours with feminine details to homeware felt like a natural progression and it’s been a lot of fun!

“Having spent so much time indoors over the last few years, we love the idea of a colourful, joyful and retro-inspired moment in the sun, whether that is in the garden or by the pool.

“The collection will look just as stylish indoors, as long as you’re surrounded by your loved ones with a cocktail in hand.”

Here are three of our favourite pieces that we’re loving right now.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands