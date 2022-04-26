Retro bright stripes and swirls meet feminine details in the form of Amuse La Bouche’s signature ruffled edges. And the reversible designs bring diversity to your tablescape or seating.

Prices range from £20 to £85, and all products are made from 100% linen.

Kitri founder Haeni Kim said, “It’s a dream to launch our first ever capsule homeware collection in collaboration with our friend Amuse La Bouche. Bringing our signature bold prints and colours with feminine details to homeware felt like a natural progression and it’s been a lot of fun!