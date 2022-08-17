With the way the world is right now, we all could do with a little bit more fun in our lives – or in this case, our homes.

While minimalism is always a chic and classy way to go, there’s something about bold colours and maximalism that gives us a surge of much-needed dopamine that lifts our mood and leaves us feeling cheerier than before.

And if you’re looking to up your homeware game, purchasing one of these kitsch pieces will undoubtedly put a smile on your face.