All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
These home accessories are perfect for the bold and brave interiors lover who believes more really is more.
With the way the world is right now, we all could do with a little bit more fun in our lives – or in this case, our homes.
While minimalism is always a chic and classy way to go, there’s something about bold colours and maximalism that gives us a surge of much-needed dopamine that lifts our mood and leaves us feeling cheerier than before.
And if you’re looking to up your homeware game, purchasing one of these kitsch pieces will undoubtedly put a smile on your face.
Oliver Bonas: 11 homeware buys at the top of our wishlist
Harry Potter: love potion table top vase
Make the Harry Potter fan in your life happy (even if it is you) with this vase, which is moulded and hand-painted to perfectly resemble the powerful love potion.
Raja leopard ceramic table lamp
Go wild for this ceramic table lamp, which features a quirky animal sculpture design that will add a vintage vibe to your space.
Ceramic doodle woman’s face vase
Add some character to your living room by placing your plants in this fun ceramic face vase.
Pretty Little Home large pink apple & pear set
This beautiful set of two pink and gold apple and pear sculptures will make the perfect decoration for your windowsill, kitchen island or coffee table.
Things Go Wild zebra ceramic egg cup
Having a boiled egg will never be the same one you serve it in this zebra ceramic egg cup.
Rowen Homes decorative gold bee ornament
Up your ornament game with this decorative gold bee, which will be a beautiful statement piece for your shelf or table.
Picture Perfect Home antique silver flamingo lamp
Keeping the animal theme going, we love this silver flamingo lamp, which comes with a beautiful grey velvet light shade and is finished in a lustrous silver tone.
Shop Picture Perfect Home antique silver flamingo lamp, £67.95
Les Ottomans small pink palm candle holder
Your tapered candles will look great housed in these handmade candle holders, which come in a palm tree design and the colour of the moment: pink.
Limited Abode pelican dish ornament
Store trinkets and more in this pelican-shaped dish from Limited Abode.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
