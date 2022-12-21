Why the Nordic concepts of ‘kos’ and ‘lagom’ could be the key to getting through winter
If you want to prioritise balance while also keeping comfortable during the colder months, these two Nordic concepts are ones to embrace this winter.
When you think of Nordic wellness concepts, hygge is usually the one that comes to mind (pronounced ‘hue-gah’).
The Danish concept is known for embracing all things cosy, from wool blankets to scented candles and has become a trusted concept during the winter months, helping people to feel at ease during a time which can be difficult.
But for 2023 and beyond, there are a few other Nordic concepts we’ll be bringing along, particularly throughout winter – with kos being at the top of our list.
Kos – a Norwegian concept meaning ‘cosiness’ – encompasses everything you need to get through the colder months and embrace simple and inexpensive pleasures in 2023.
“Cosiness might conjure up images of candles, blankets and fairy lights, but kos is so much more than an aesthetic, and it comes with a long history,” says wellbeing expert and founder of Juno, Ally Fekaiki.
“Kos was originally used to describe moments of safety and security in the midst of the harsh and unforgiving Norwegian winters. For modern Norwegians, the concept has evolved to describe all kinds of small pleasures that come with going back to basics and rediscovering nature.”
Fekaiki says this might mean listening to the crunch of frost underfoot in the park or noticing the sunlight streaming through the train window on your daily commute. Whatever the simple pleasure is, kos is about finding warmth and comfort in these everyday moments – and it’s a mindset that could serve us well in 2023.
“Whether you find kos in a meaningful conversation with a friend or the aroma of a coffee shop, or simply by reading in bed, kos is for everyone, and it’s best kept simple,” she says.
Another Nordic trend we’re embracing is lagom – a Swedish concept dating back as far as the Viking times, which involves creating balance in everyday life.
“The phrase roughly translates to ‘not too much, not too little’ – something that can be applied to all aspects of life, but which might be particularly pertinent for reformed 5am-clubbers or ex-quiet-quitters,” says Fekaiki.
If you’re looking to embrace lagom in 2023, Fekaiki advises starting with changing your work habits.
“Sticking to set working hours is a good place to start when it comes to embracing lagom and creating healthier work-life boundaries,” she says.
“This is a helpful way to avoid working too much – without going to the extreme of completely mentally checking out, à la quiet quitting – and create time in your mornings and evenings to do more of the things you enjoy outside of work.
“You might meet with a friend one evening, or go to a yoga class the next. Whatever you choose to do with your new-found spare time in 2023, your mental health will thank you for it.”
