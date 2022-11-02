la redoute collage

La Redoute: 11 rugs, throws, cushions and more to buy this autumn

If you’re in the market for some new home accessories this month, La Redoute has you covered.

Whether you’re in the market for woven baskets or sumptuously soft throws, La Redoute is always a great place to go for updating your interiors.

The French-based company is known for its apparel and home decor range and it’s recently revealed a new collection of home accessories – and we’ve selected 11 products that you’ll definitely want to add to your decor this season.

  • Osira rattan wall basket

    Osira rattan wall basket
    La Redoute: Osira rattan wall basket

    Store your little treasures in this unique rattan wall basket, which will be the perfect accent to your minimal or boho decor.

    Shop Osira rattan wall basket, £42

  • So'Home circular base lantern

    So'Home 44m circular base lantern
    La Redoute: So'Home 44m circular base lantern

    Burn your candles in this circular base lantern, which oozes luxury and is a must-have for those wishing to make their home as inviting as possible over the autumn and winter period.

    Shop So’Home 44m circular base lantern, £69

  • Annaba geometric rectangular 100% cotton cushion cover

    Annaba geometric rectangular 100% cotton cushion cover
    La Redoute: Annaba geometric rectangular 100% cotton cushion cover

    Boho and sophistication combine to create this geometric rectangular cotton cushion cover in a chic, soft hue.

    Shop Annaba geometric rectangular 100% cotton cushion cover, £22

  • Ruben oak 3-level coffee table

    Ruben oak 3-level coffee table
    La Redoute: Ruben oak 3-level coffee table

    If you’re in the market for a new coffee table, this three-level design is definitely worth adding to your interiors wishlist, thanks to the Scandi inspo and stylish curves.

    Shop Ruben oak 3-level coffee table, £325

  • Balia multicoloured woven basket

    Balia multicoloured woven basket
    La Redoute: Balia multicoloured woven basket

    Add a pop of colour and texture to your home with this woven basket, effortlessly combining style and functionality in one.

    Shop Balia multicoloured woven basket, £55

