All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re in the market for some new home accessories this month, La Redoute has you covered.
Whether you’re in the market for woven baskets or sumptuously soft throws, La Redoute is always a great place to go for updating your interiors.
The French-based company is known for its apparel and home decor range and it’s recently revealed a new collection of home accessories – and we’ve selected 11 products that you’ll definitely want to add to your decor this season.
La Redoute Interieurs Orso abstract striped-effect rug
Add a contemporary feel to your decor with this abstract-design rug, which features a striped effect with fringe edging.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs Orso abstract striped effect rug, £125
So'Home Wilmslow sherpa fleece lined throw
If you’re a fan of tartan, you’ll love this sherpa fleece-lined throw, which will add a dose of cosiness and warmth to your space.
Washed cotton velvet quilt
If any colour evokes a sense of calm, this serene shade of blue will do it, making it the perfect soft furnishing to add to your bedroom this autumn.
Handia woven straw laundry basket
Store your bits and bobs in this woven straw laundry basket. Featuring three sorting compartments, it’s perfect for the bedroom or bathroom.
Am.Pm French-made voile curtain
Woven and made in France, this slightly transparent voile curtain has a mottled and textured effect that will add a chic feel to any room its placed in.
La Redoute Interieurs Leonce cotton velvet pillowcase
This cushion combines the softness of velvet and the charm of washed cotton all in one – could you really ask for more?
Shop La Redoute Interieurs Leonce rectangular 100% cotton velvet pillowcase, £26
Osira rattan wall basket
Store your little treasures in this unique rattan wall basket, which will be the perfect accent to your minimal or boho decor.
So'Home circular base lantern
Burn your candles in this circular base lantern, which oozes luxury and is a must-have for those wishing to make their home as inviting as possible over the autumn and winter period.
Annaba geometric rectangular 100% cotton cushion cover
Boho and sophistication combine to create this geometric rectangular cotton cushion cover in a chic, soft hue.
Shop Annaba geometric rectangular 100% cotton cushion cover, £22
Ruben oak 3-level coffee table
If you’re in the market for a new coffee table, this three-level design is definitely worth adding to your interiors wishlist, thanks to the Scandi inspo and stylish curves.
Balia multicoloured woven basket
Add a pop of colour and texture to your home with this woven basket, effortlessly combining style and functionality in one.
Images: La Redoute
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
