All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
These glossy, high-shine accessories will inject colour into your home this winter.
When you think of winter, cosy throws, warm blankets and muted colour tones are what come to mind. But what if you want to inject some colour into your home and brighten up these darker months? Well, these glossy lacquered home accessories will do just the trick.
From high-shine side tables to striking modernist chairs, these accessories will be a ray of sunshine on these dark and cloudy days.
La Redoute Interieurs matmat ceramic side table
This multi-purpose matmat table is made from enamelled, glazed ceramic, and makes for a functional yet stylish addition to your home.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs matmat ceramic side table, £87.50
Pooky smaller wobster table lamp
This Pooky table lamp is for the bold and the brave who want to add something that looks like a piece of art. Statuesque and curvy with the deepest, resonant red lacquer finish, this lamp is just what you need to add to your interiors wishlist.
The Conran Shop Series 7 3107 chair
Enhance your interior with one of the most iconic silhouettes in furniture history.
The striking series 7 chair in lacquered coloured ash features a signature curved backrest, chrome-plated steel legs and is available in multiple colour finishes.
Addison Ross orange scalloped lacquer photo frame
This orange scalloped photo frame is finished with 20 coats of high gloss lacquer and will look striking on a bedside table or your mantlepiece.
Made in Design Piet wall coat rack
Hang your bags, jackets and coats on this graphic wall coat rack, which is made of lacquered sheet metal and will add a modernist feel to your home.
John Lewis & Partners matt lacquer waste paper bin
Lacquer doesn’t always have to be high shine – this matte waste paper bin still has a sleek finish that will look great in your bedroom or office space.
Shop John Lewis & Partners matt lacquer waste paper bin, £25
By Lassen Lolo Kubus vase
Show off colourful blooms all year round in the Lolo Kubus vase from By Lassen. Designed by Søren Lassen in 2014, this simple yet elegant tall vase will certainly make a statement, whether filled with fresh flowers or left empty on a sideboard or shelf as a sculptural piece.
The Lacquer Company small belles rives tray
A little bit of colour goes a long way – and this handmade high gloss lacquer tray with wavy edge will inject your home with colour and style.
Jonathan Adler ripple box
Add the perfect pop of purple to your interior with this ripple box from Jonathan Adler. Featuring a two-tone design with a brilliant blue, this box is finished in a high gloss lacquer bringing the vibrant colours to life.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
