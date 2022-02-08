All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re looking for the perfect way to display your plants, books and everything in between, these 11 ladder shelves are just what you need.
There is something about ladder shelves that just look great in any space.
Whether strategically placed in the corner of a living room filled with cute miniature plants and books, or storing your favourite shower accessories in your bathroom, they are easy to construct, move and elevate any space.
If you’re looking to add one (or two) to your home, we’ve found 11 that you may want to add to your interiors shopping list this month…
Urban Outfitters Barkley storage shelf
This leaning storage shelf with a bamboo frame features four tray shelves that will hold trinkets, plants, kitchen essentials, books and just about anything you want.
Rockett St George wooden ladder with 5 basket shelves
Whether you place it in your bathroom or your bedroom, this wooden ladder with baskets is a great alternative to standard storage solutions and will be a chic feature to your interiors.
Shop Rockett St George wooden ladder with 5 basket shelves at UFurnish, £195
Wayfair ladder bookcase
Designed with a modern, simple appeal, this ladder shelf will fit in any room of your home, thanks to its chic and minimal design.
Gillhk Store 3 tier natural wooden ladder
This three-tier ladder shelf will enhance any modern or contemporary interiors and is the perfect solution to save space and store scattered and small gadgets.
La Redoute Interieurs Domeno ladder-style wall shelving unit
If you’re limited on space, this practical and smart piece of furniture is definitely ideal.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs Domeno ladder-style wall shelving unit, £125
Cherry Tree Furniture Hampton ladder display unit
This beautiful three-tier white standing shelf unit is lightweight, easy to move and makes for the perfect display for all your plants.
Shop Cherry Tree Furniture Hampton ladder display unit, £42.99
Zipcode Design Leonard ladder bookcase
This Scandinavian-inspired ladder bookcase is a contemporary storage solution that matches well with most modern interiors and is great for storing and displaying books, decor items and more.
Novielo London rustic ladder shelves
If you’re fed up with standard boring shelves this chic ladder effect shelf is the ideal solution, with four spacious shelves and standing at nearly two metres high.
The White Company oak wide ladder shelf
Combining style and practicality, this large ladder shelf will look great in your space.
The Garden Hotspot 2/4 tier ladder flower plant pot
This shelf is simple, highly effective and practical for storing your plants with good sized spaces in between the shelves.
Shop The Garden Hotspot 2/4 tier ladder flower plant pot, £39
Costway 5-tier leaning wall display unit
Made from premium bamboo this five-tier wall unit will display your ornaments, books or plants and can be secured to the wall as an added safety measure.
