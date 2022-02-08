ladder shelves

11 ladder shelves that will perfectly place your books, plants, trinkets and more

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

If you’re looking for the perfect way to display your plants, books and everything in between, these 11 ladder shelves are just what you need.

There is something about ladder shelves that just look great in any space.

Whether strategically placed in the corner of a living room filled with cute miniature plants and books, or storing your favourite shower accessories in your bathroom, they are easy to construct, move and elevate any space.

If you’re looking to add one (or two) to your home, we’ve found 11 that you may want to add to your interiors shopping list this month…

You may also like

16 dual-purpose furniture buys to add style and functionality to your space

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair