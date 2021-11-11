For the self-proclaimed “homeware fanatic” the concept for Glassette was formed after she was constantly asked for homeware recommendations and found it difficult to find a platform that housed everything in one space.

“I thought: why isn’t there one place online where I can buy really great homeware and shop thoughtfully?” she says.

This gap in the market was further amplified by more people spending time at home during the pandemic and, as a result, paying more attention to their own spaces and ways they could update, change and transform them.

“The last 18 months saw us all turning our kitchen tables into restaurants, our bathrooms into spas and our tiny gardens into holiday destinations,” she says.