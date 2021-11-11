Laura Jackson fans are going to love her new homeware destination Glassette
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The Instagram goddess of homeware has become known for her interiors style – and now she’s launched a platform for other interior aficionados to shop the brands and styles she loves.
Laura Jackson’s Instagram is undoubtedly a source of inspiration for homeware and interior design lovers.
Whether you’re scrolling through images filled with lifestyle inspo, from her stunning tablescape designs to her perfectly curated mantlepiece, there’s something about Jackson’s play with pattern, texture and space that appeals to many.
And now, the broadcaster will be bringing her taste to the masses with the launch of her new homeware site Glassette – a digital space where consumers can discover new and bespoke homeware, that is hand-selected and sourced by Jackson and co-founder Daniel Crow.
For the self-proclaimed “homeware fanatic” the concept for Glassette was formed after she was constantly asked for homeware recommendations and found it difficult to find a platform that housed everything in one space.
“I thought: why isn’t there one place online where I can buy really great homeware and shop thoughtfully?” she says.
This gap in the market was further amplified by more people spending time at home during the pandemic and, as a result, paying more attention to their own spaces and ways they could update, change and transform them.
“The last 18 months saw us all turning our kitchen tables into restaurants, our bathrooms into spas and our tiny gardens into holiday destinations,” she says.
“Many of us rediscovered the joy in setting the table for dinner and the ceremonious feeling of fresh sheets on the bed… our homes and how they make us feel have never been so important and I wanted to create a digital treasure trove full of beautifully designed, consciously crafted pieces that really bring me joy.”
The homeware expert brought her idea to brother-in-law and former senior homeware buyer for End Clothing Daniel Crow, who was impressed by the concept.
The two started working together in January and have just launched Glassette, which they hope becomes the ultimate homeware shopping destination.
Featuring 120 independent and emerging brands under one carefully curated roof, Glassette has already impressed many and has been unofficially dubbed the “Net-A-Porter of homeware”.
“Glassette wants to put the work of amazing creators into one space and to create a nice community of beautiful brands and amplify their voices,” says Jackson.
Avid homeware fans can expect to shop everything from glassware by Bias Editions, prints from Emily Forgot, ceramics from George Bronwin, tableware by Late Afternoon and Hot Pottery and hand-painted candles from By Otter.
Along with providing space for creators to share their work, Jackson and Crow see change as being a big driver behind Glassette as the duo want to “mobilise the homeware community to create change” in the way consumers shop and value sustainability within the homeware space.
“It’s important for us to shift away from mass production and excessive waste,” adds Crow. “As the new generation of entrepreneurs, we want to encourage thoughtful consumerism. But not only this, we want to provide a platform for our brands to shine, grow and connect with new audiences.”
The platform has also prioritised a diverse range of brands across race, age, gender and location.
“We actively looked for diverse makers and artisans, down to the team and the content and brands,” says Jackson.
Alongside the marketplace, Glassette will also include editorial content focused on elevating the brands and the stories and people behind them in a bid to get consumers to shop more thoughtfully.
The revolutionary site also aims to take inspiration from the streetwear world, by revealing new drops of curated products and a series of Glassette Editions: exclusive limited-edition designs created in partnership with brands and available to buy only at Glassette.
“We really want to create that sneaker drop mentality that exists within streetwear but bringing it to homeware to create the excitement, speed and scarcity within homeware,” Crow says.
The first of the Glassette editions will be a collab between the platform and a glassblower, and they’ve created little bistro wine glasses which Jackson says was a “labour of love” taking seven months to create.
“I’m really excited and really nervous about our launch date but I think this is gonna be the start of something really exciting.”
Discover and shop from Glassette’s curation of products and brands at Glassette.com
Images: Glassette