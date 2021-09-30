Lava lamps are back

Lava lamps have had a makeover – and they’re better than ever

90s homeware is back with a bang – and lava lamps are the biggest comeback kid of them all. 

Think of the hallmarks of your childhood bedroom and you might not exactly want to transplant them into your adult home.

But the case is indeed being made for doing just that: reaching into the distant past and resurrecting the trends that were big then and breathing new life into them. 

Case in point: the return of the lava lamp, which has been elevated and reimagined into a clutch of modern and cool lamps that will both illuminate your space and add a touch of nonchalant taste. Add to your bedside table, kitchen counter or wherever else you feel needs a splash of je ne sais quoi, and just let your lava lamp do the rest. These are a few of our favourites.  

