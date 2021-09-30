All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
90s homeware is back with a bang – and lava lamps are the biggest comeback kid of them all.
Think of the hallmarks of your childhood bedroom and you might not exactly want to transplant them into your adult home.
But the case is indeed being made for doing just that: reaching into the distant past and resurrecting the trends that were big then and breathing new life into them.
Case in point: the return of the lava lamp, which has been elevated and reimagined into a clutch of modern and cool lamps that will both illuminate your space and add a touch of nonchalant taste. Add to your bedside table, kitchen counter or wherever else you feel needs a splash of je ne sais quoi, and just let your lava lamp do the rest. These are a few of our favourites.
Fisura pink lava lamp
Crafted in two of the fashion world’s favourite colour pairings, this red and pink lamp is perfect for adding a splash of colourful fun to a space.
iLite lava table lamp
For an ultra elevated take on the lava lamp, look to this orb-shaped iteration, which will work best when incorporated into a modern and minimal home.
John Lewis & Partners lava table lamp
If you prefer your home colour scheme a little more outré, then look to this blue and yellow-toned lamp, which will inject a healthy dose of personality into any space.
Red Candy gold lava lamp
If you have a white or cream-coloured home, then this gold-toned lamp will instantly work to elevate and complement your space.
Happy Larry Sarazen lava lamp
For those who want to make a statement, this sharp and angular lamp will do just that.
John Lewis & Partners glitter lava lamp
All that glitters apparently is gold, if this gold *and* glitter lamp is anything to go to.
USB crystal light Himalayan salt lava lamp
Crystal lamps are the way forward; embrace both the healing properties of Himalayan salt as well as lighting up a space.
Shop USB crystal light Himalayan salt lava lamp at Buy Simple, £39.99
Nova lava lamp
With a swirling mix of primary colours, this lava lamp is the grown-up illuminator your younger self could only have wished for.
Argos paintball lava lamp
Rainbow-hued and here to make a statement, this swirly kaleidoscopic lamp is perfect for elevating a space.
Images: courtesy of brands.