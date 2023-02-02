“Le Creuset has just launched a new collection – and this is the one item I want in my kitchen”
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The cookware brand has launched a new collection inspired by the Mediterranean sea.
It’s safe to say that when it comes to cooking, I do it more out of necessity than actual enjoyment.
But on those occasions when I do decide to spend hours in the kitchen, whipping up a meal from a TikTok or an IG reel that caught my eye, having the right kitchenware to fulfil my cooking dreams definitely helps – and Le Creuset is one brand that is always on my kitchenware wishlist.
The cookware brand has just launched its brand new Azure collection, which includes all of its popular items (including the signature casserole dish) but this time it’s drenched in a beautiful Mediterranean blue hue.
According to Le Creuset, the new blue shade is clearer and brighter than any blues in the range before it and has a prominent gradient for a modern look.
Azure is also a continuation of Le Creuset’s deep dive into tonal palettes, and the cast iron shallow casserole dish is the one thing I want to take home with me this month.
This dish is a culinary legend, and it’s crafted at Le Creuset’s original French foundry. The large flat shape and shallow sides make it perfect for everything including browning meat, simmering casseroles, whipping up delicious stir fries and baking.
If you want to dive deep into the blue, here are a few other blue kitchen accessories to add to your space.
Our Place perfect pot
The American cookware brand is known for its iconic pots, and this one is no exception.
The Our Place perfect pot does everything from boiling and baking to crisping and steaming – all in this gorgeous electric blue hue.
Oliver Bonas Cena blue terracotta oven dish
Channel your inner baker with this blue oven dish from Olivier Bonas. Handmade by artisans in Portugal, it’s made from terracotta and features a navy blue-spotted design.
Tower Scandi two-piece frying pan set
What’s better than one pan? Two.
This Scandi two-piece frying pan set includes a 24cm and 28cm frying pan, featuring a Scandinavian-inspired minimalist design with a subtle blue hue.
Images: Le Creuset; Our Place; Oliver Bonas; La Redoute