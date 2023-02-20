Le Creuset launches new shell pink colourway – and this is the item we have on our wishlist
- Leah Sinclair
Published
The new calming pink is a continuation of Le Creuset’s popular tonal palettes, inspired by the soft tones of delicate seashells scattered across the most serene shores.
Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but our love for all things pink remains.
From make-up to clothing, the colour can instantly give us the lift we desire – especially when adding pops of pink throughout our home.
Whether you’re a bubblegum pink lover or a baby pink fan, Le Creuset’s new shell pink collection is sure to catch your eye – the new calming pink colourway was inspired by the soft tones of delicate seashells scattered across the most serene shores.
The shell pink collection, which is available to shop online, includes Le Creuset’s iconic cast iron casseroles, versatile baking dishes, stoneware dinnerware, stovetop kettle, mills and more – and the one item we have our eye on is the classic stoneware teapot.
As an avid tea drinker, there’s nothing more calming than brewing a cuppa and sitting down and unwinding with a cup of tea in hand – and with this subtle pink colourway, it’ll definitely be a welcome addition to my space.
If soft pink homeware is something you’re into, we’ve found a few shell pink home accessories to add to your decor.
Mateus Oyster plate
This ceramic wavy plate from Swedish brand Mateus is inspired by the oyster bowls from the same brand and is handmade and handpainted for a chic, unique finish.
Dunelm macrame throw
Fringe detailing, 100% cotton and a soft pink hue combine to create this standout throw, which will be a subtle statement piece in your living room or bedroom.
Oakley pink glass desk and table lamp
Brighten your home with this Oliver Bonas table lamp. Handmade by artisans in Portugal, the curved glass base has a pink marbled design and is finished with a white shade and a grey cord.
Images: Le Creuset; Nordic Nest; Dunelm; Oliver Bonas