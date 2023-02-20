Le Creuset launches new shell pink colourway – and this is the item we have on our wishlist

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but our love for all things pink remains.

From make-up to clothing, the colour can instantly give us the lift we desire – especially when adding pops of pink throughout our home.

Whether you’re a bubblegum pink lover or a baby pink fan, Le Creuset’s new shell pink collection is sure to catch your eye – the new calming pink colourway was inspired by the soft tones of delicate seashells scattered across the most serene shores.