The edit, launched in celebration of Farrow & Ball’s 75th anniversary, sees an array of colours – from the sweet and soft Potted Shrimp to the earthy yellow Cane – paired with patterned interior fabrics from Liberty’s Modern Collector range, which were hand-selected by the brands’ team of experts.

“Pairing our iconic designs with exquisite paint colours such as these really gives the patterns space to breathe and sing,” said head of design for Liberty Interiors, Genevieve Bennett.

“We took into consideration which colours worked best for the contemporary home, and also which had a ‘Liberty’ feel to them,” said Farrow & Ball colour curator Joa Studholme.