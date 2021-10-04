You’re going to want everything from this Liberty x Farrow & Ball collaboration
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The two British interiors icons have partnered up in an exciting new collab pairing prints and patterns in one stylish edit.
If there’s anyone who knows anything about colour, it’s Farrow & Ball – and the iconic paint manufacturer has now teamed up with another interior legend for a special collaboration that is sure to excite design fans everywhere.
The Dorset-based paint brand has teamed up with luxury department store Liberty London to curate a special edit of 15 richly pigmented paint hues from Farrow & Ball’s colour archive.
The edit, launched in celebration of Farrow & Ball’s 75th anniversary, sees an array of colours – from the sweet and soft Potted Shrimp to the earthy yellow Cane – paired with patterned interior fabrics from Liberty’s Modern Collector range, which were hand-selected by the brands’ team of experts.
“Pairing our iconic designs with exquisite paint colours such as these really gives the patterns space to breathe and sing,” said head of design for Liberty Interiors, Genevieve Bennett.
“We took into consideration which colours worked best for the contemporary home, and also which had a ‘Liberty’ feel to them,” said Farrow & Ball colour curator Joa Studholme.
“The answer was many! This union felt like a match made in heaven, and each time a colour and fabric were paired the excitement rose.”
From Liberty’s pretty pastel florals to richly pigmented Farrow & Ball paint, the collab is the perfect union, seamlessly blending paint and pattern to elevate any room.
The edit is available to purchase in Farrow & Ball showrooms and selected stockists now, as well as online.
Liberty interiors fabrics can be purchased from their website.
Images: Farrow & Ball