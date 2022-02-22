All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
A few home accessories can completely transform a space – and these homeware buys from Liberty London are definitely worth adding to your shopping basket.
After facing tumultuous weather conditions courtesy of Storm Eunice, it’s easy to forget that we’re fast approaching spring.
Warmer temperatures and sunshine are (hopefully) merely a few weeks away as we embrace a new season and all the wonderful things that come with it.
During this time, we usually decide to declutter and also shift our focus to new things – and this can apply to our homes.
If you’re looking to add some freshness to your space and give your home a spring update, look no further than Liberty London and its selection of homeware, from bedding to crockery – and we’ve found 11 of the best buys under £100 that will be perfect transitional pieces to your home.
You may also like
French Connection sale: the 11 best homeware pieces to buy now
Emma Bridgewater bumblebee 8.5-inch plate
Perk up your table setting with the bumblebee 8.5-inch plate from Emma Bridgewater. Brimming with rustic appeal, this whimsically designed plate is overlaid with delicately painted bumblebees and crafted using the finest English earthenware.
Avenida Home kinoko coaster
Perk up your coffee table with this coaster from Avenida Home’s Orient collection. This coaster features calming earthy hues of sculptural ferns and toadstools against a deep purple background.
Hay tint wine glasses set of two
Elevate your tablescape with these colourful wine glasses from Hay, which are crafted from heat-resistant borosilicate glass.
Anna + Nina paradise glass candle holder
This elegant candle holder from Amsterdam-based lifestyle brand Anna + Nina is the perfect accessory to burn a long, flickering taper.
The pink tinted design will add a statement to your table tops and the perfect dinner party accent.
Klevering rectangle braid photo frame
Ditch boring photo frames and add this thick, braided design from Klevering to your space.
This photo frame is crafted from polyresin to form a thick rectangle frame with a softly twisted rim in a sweet pastel colourway.
Aykasa mini plastic folding crate
Aykasa makes folding crates for creative home organising and storage and this colourful design is the ultimate storage solution for your space.
Doing Goods Mia poppy plate
This decorative plate from Doing Goods is crafted from recycled brass and is shaped into an intricately detailed poppy, making it perfect for displaying your most-treasured trinkets.
Sophia Enjoy Thinking small Artemis head
Meshing eternity with modernity and age-old myths, this hand finished ceramic figure evokes the spirit of Ancient Greek mythology and adds a classic feel to your mantle or bookcase.
Society of Wanderers Betty floral cushion cover
Crafted from pre-washed, French flax linen, this vibrant cushion from Society of Wanderers takes its design cues from the ‘60s and ‘70s with a psychedelic floral pattern that will bring a retro-inspired flair to a reading nook or armchair.
Hay marbled teapot
This dreamy marbled teapot is exquisitely crafted by mixing coloured porcelain with white stoneware and is finished with a grip handle and an anti-drip snout for easy pouring.
Madelen Möllard unframed flowers in the park print
Hang this unframed flowers in the park print by Swedish artist Madelen Möllard in your hallway or as an addition to a gallery wall, thanks to its vibrant and bold design.
Shop Madelen Möllard unframed flowers in the park print at PSTR Studio £45
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
The new M&S home buys at the top of our interiors wishlist right now
Home and interiors
13 new Anthropologie home buys at the top of our interiors wishlist right now
Home and interiors
11 under-£100 items on Team Stylist’s interiors wishlist right now
Homeware
11 best home buys from John Lewis’ stylish (and affordable) range