When it comes to pretty homeware, few do it better than the interior gods at Liberty London, which is revered for its ditsy floral and achingly cottagecore wares.

Since the store’s inception in 1875, its fabrics have been snapped up and interpreted into both fashion and homeware, and it’s little wonder why when the prints are as nostalgic-feeling as they are. Whether you’d like a Liberty print coat hanger, jewellery box or apron, there really is a ditsy floral, Liberty-approved homeware piece for everybody.