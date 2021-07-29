All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From prints to lampshades, there’s a pretty floral printed something for everybody.
When it comes to pretty homeware, few do it better than the interior gods at Liberty London, which is revered for its ditsy floral and achingly cottagecore wares.
Since the store’s inception in 1875, its fabrics have been snapped up and interpreted into both fashion and homeware, and it’s little wonder why when the prints are as nostalgic-feeling as they are. Whether you’d like a Liberty print coat hanger, jewellery box or apron, there really is a ditsy floral, Liberty-approved homeware piece for everybody.
Not that you need any convincing, but if you are in the market for an injection of nostalgic and vintage-esque Liberty-printed goodness, then we’ve rounded up the best and prettiest homeware to snap up now.
Catherine Colebrook Believe Liberty fabric framed print
Simply slot this sweet print into a frame and just watch how it elevates a wall.
Shop Catherine Colebrook Believe Liberty fabric framed print at Liberty London, £80
Rose Works Ldn Liberty print trinket tray
A perfect place for your jewellery to call home, or to keep on your bedside table, these dainty trinket trays are as pretty as they are practical.
Shop Rose Works Ldn Liberty print trinket tray at The Drop, £25
Laura and Co Shop Liberty print lampshade
Light up your home with this ditsy floral-toned lampshade, which has a distinctly vintage feel.
Liberty floral print small oval sewing box
For those who are a dab hand at sewing, keep your needles and threads safe in this sweet floral box.
Shop Liberty floral print small oval sewing box at John Lewis & Partners, £34.95
A Thing Created yellow Liberty floral apron
Perfect for keeping your clothes safe when you’re mixing it up in the kitchen, this sweet floral apron is the most stylish way forward.
Shop A Thing Created yellow Liberty floral apron at Etsy, £35
Liberty London Thorpe Print padded single hanger
You’ll never look at your wooden coat hangers in the same way ever again once you’ve clapped eyes on these luscious floral-quilted numbers.
Shop Liberty London Thorpe Print padded single hanger, £10.95
Undercover Liberty print cushion
These sweet cushions, which are customisable, are perfect for adding a touch of floral detailing to a home.
Shop Undercover Liberty print cushion at Not On The High Street, £35
Melanie Porter handmade Liberty fairylights
If your outdoor space, or a room in your home, is in need of some more light, then look to these Liberty print fairylights which are truly magical.
Shop Melanie Porter handmade Liberty fairylights at Trouva, £24
Bon Dep Katie and Millie Liberty print jewellery box
Jewellery boxes are the way forward to keeping tabs on your bling, and when they look this cute, is it any wonder why?
Shop Bon Dep Katie and Millie Liberty print jewellery box at Liberty London, £45
Images: courtesy of brands.