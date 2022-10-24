Lick partners with CALM to launch 2 new charity wallpapers
- Ellis Cochrane
How to support the mental health charity while adding some joy and tranquillity to your home.
Earlier in the year Lick launched the first-of-its-kind paint yourself Mindful Wallpaper, in collaboration with the mental health and suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). And the designer home and interiors brand is continuing to prioritise mental health in its range by adding two new patterned wallpapers to its Mindful collection.
Mindful 02 combines the sky Blue 08 with the soft and understated base of Pink 01 in an almost oceanic way (trust us, you’ll get it when it’s on the wall) is a great option for a bathroom or for a feature wall in a bedroom. Mindful 03 pairs uplifting Green 14 with creamy and calming White 03 to create a refreshing combination that would work well in so many different rooms in your home – consider using it for a statement wall in your living room or for rejuvenating a home office space.
The hand-painted wiggly lines, which were designed with joy and tranquillity in mind, were inspired by the popular curve-focused interior trend that we have seen in recent months, with the brand wanting to capture the beauty and psychological benefits that come with incorporating lines into your home.
In addition to the two new Lick x CALM wallpapers, Charlotte Cropper, Lick’s International Colour Consultant and Colour Psychologist, has curated the “Joyful” palette, made up of six of Lick’s most uplifting shades, of which four already feature in the two new wallpapers.
Whether you want to add warmth to one of the smaller areas in your home like a bathroom or compact kitchen space, with Yellow 08, or would rather create a calming and relaxing room with one of the muted hues such as Pink 01, Green 14 and Blue 08, these are shades which won’t overwhelm either your home or your mind.
“For the second launch, in collaboration with CALM, we wanted to focus on breathing joy and personality into the home through pattern and texture. Both Mindful 02 and Mindful 03 create eye-catching moments that connect you to the space with hand-painted designs and contemporary curves,” Charlotte says.
“The delicate combination of pink and blue for Mindful 02, will instantly create a space that encourages relaxation, as the hand-painted curves against a subtle pink background infuse warmth and leave you feeling happy and optimistic. Mindful 03 takes contemporary curves to new heights, featuring a hand-painted muted green backdrop with soft creamy waves, this design will invite moments of joy into your space.”
This ongoing partnership between CALM and Lick hopes to encourage and showcase how even the smallest of decorative home updates or upgrades can have a positive effect on mental wellbeing. Whether you spend a few hours painting a piece of furniture that has previously been ignored in one of the uplifting colours from the “Joyful” palette, or simply hang the wiggly wallpaper in your bedroom so that you are greeted by it every morning when you wake up, these little changes can contribute to happier moments while at home.
Simon Gunning, CEO at CALM, comments: “Even small changes can make a difference to our outlook and help us get through tough times - such as colour, decorating, or doing something you enjoy.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please visit thecalmzone.net for support and advice.
The Lick x CALM wallpapers, which are priced at £125 per roll, are available to purchase on Lick.co.uk, with 100 percent of profits going to CALM to help fund advice and support for anyone in crisis or struggling with their mental wellbeing. The Joyful collection of paints is also available on the Lick website, with all 2.5l tins of paint being priced at £42.