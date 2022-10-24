In addition to the two new Lick x CALM wallpapers, Charlotte Cropper, Lick’s International Colour Consultant and Colour Psychologist, has curated the “Joyful” palette, made up of six of Lick’s most uplifting shades, of which four already feature in the two new wallpapers.

Whether you want to add warmth to one of the smaller areas in your home like a bathroom or compact kitchen space, with Yellow 08, or would rather create a calming and relaxing room with one of the muted hues such as Pink 01, Green 14 and Blue 08, these are shades which won’t overwhelm either your home or your mind.