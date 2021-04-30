lilac homeware buys collage

Lilac home accessories that are right on trend this summer

Posted by and for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Lilac is the colour of the moment, and we’ve put together the perfect edit of home accessories hued in this wisteria shade.

Monochrome is out and colour is most certainly in. From experimental paint trends to interesting colour combinations, being bright at home is en vogue.

It’s something we’ve seen a lot of across industries, from fashion’s much-loved obsession with dopamine dressing right down to the interiors set, as seen at Salone del Mobile Milano.

Of all the hues getting airtime right now, lilac is the shade that’s really having a moment and it could be seen peeking through various exhibitions and installations during Milan’s most famous gathering of interior designers, architects and decor lovers. 

Whether it’s a muted take that edges on mauve, a bluish lavender or a sugary, pastel tone fit for your childhood bedroom, lilac has been crowned cool. 

We’re seeing lilac used both in a maximalist sense and as part of a pared-back Scandi aesthetic. However you style this irresistible colour, you’ll love the on-trend home accessories we’ve picked out as part of our lilac edit. Happy shopping.

You may also like

Interior design trend: pastel tiled homeware to shop now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

Recommended by Megan Murray