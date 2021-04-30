All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Lilac is the colour of the moment, and we’ve put together the perfect edit of home accessories hued in this wisteria shade.
Monochrome is out and colour is most certainly in. From experimental paint trends to interesting colour combinations, being bright at home is en vogue.
It’s something we’ve seen a lot of across industries, from fashion’s much-loved obsession with dopamine dressing right down to the interiors set, as seen at Salone del Mobile Milano.
Of all the hues getting airtime right now, lilac is the shade that’s really having a moment and it could be seen peeking through various exhibitions and installations during Milan’s most famous gathering of interior designers, architects and decor lovers.
Whether it’s a muted take that edges on mauve, a bluish lavender or a sugary, pastel tone fit for your childhood bedroom, lilac has been crowned cool.
We’re seeing lilac used both in a maximalist sense and as part of a pared-back Scandi aesthetic. However you style this irresistible colour, you’ll love the on-trend home accessories we’ve picked out as part of our lilac edit. Happy shopping.
Matalan lilac seersucker stripe duvet cover
Get a cool night’s sleep with this lilac duvet set, which is designed with a seersucker stripe and made from a poly-cotton and marl blend for comfort and easy care.
Shop Matalan lilac seersucker stripe duvet cover, £7.50 to £12.50
Martha Brook pastel scalloped pen pot
Add some personality to your windowsill, table or bookshelf with this pastel scalloped pen pot.
Urban Outfitters lilac enamel candle holder
Place your tapered candles in this candle holder from Urban Outfitters, which will help to create the ambience you desire in your home.
Octaevo 'Sicilia' ceramic basket
Spanish brand Octaevo has created a series of ceramic baskets from its ‘Sicilia’ collection, including this stunning design which is carefully woven from glossy glazed lilac ceramic threads.
Sazy dreamy set of 6 side plates
If you’re looking to add some retro dinnerware to your tablescape this summer, these side plates from Sazy will do the job.
The Studio Eleven ceramic mug and saucer
Artistic and chic, this circular ceramic mug and saucer are perfect for your daily tea or coffee and are sure to become a statement piece of kitchenware.
Klippan Yllefabrik preppy throw
On those chilly summer evenings, wrap yourself up in this throw, which has been beautifully crafted from 100% lambswool and adorned with a mono-coloured border on the longer sides and decorative fringes along the shorter ones.
&Klevering braid mirror
You’ll never look at another mirror the same after seeing this quirky design from &Klevering, which features a soft twisted shape combined with a sweet pastel colour giving this mirror a fairytale look.
M&S Egyptian cotton luxury towel
Snuggle into this fluffy and ultra-plus Egyptian cotton towel, which is perfect for everyday use and will complement your bathroom decor.
HK Living metal triangle table lamp medium matt lilac
Add this chic, minimalist table lamp to your home to subtly light up any space while being a perfectly stylish addition, too.
Shop HK Living metal triangle table lamp medium matt lilac, £124
The Lowdown in lilac
Whether you want to use it as a TV station or for office storage, this storage locker is a must-have for those looking to back a few things away without having to compromise on style.
Images: courtesy of brands
