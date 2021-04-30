It’s something we’ve seen a lot of across industries, from fashion’s much-loved obsession with dopamine dressing right down to the interiors set, as seen at Salone del Mobile Milano.

Monochrome is out and colour is most certainly in. From experimental paint trends to interesting colour combinations , being bright at home is en vogue .

Of all the hues getting airtime right now, lilac is the shade that’s really having a moment and it could be seen peeking through various exhibitions and installations during Milan’s most famous gathering of interior designers, architects and decor lovers.

Whether it’s a muted take that edges on mauve, a bluish lavender or a sugary, pastel tone fit for your childhood bedroom, lilac has been crowned cool.

We’re seeing lilac used both in a maximalist sense and as part of a pared-back Scandi aesthetic. However you style this irresistible colour, you’ll love the on-trend home accessories we’ve picked out as part of our lilac edit. Happy shopping.