Updating a blank wall with a few stylish prints is a quick and easy decor win.

Whether you’re going for something bold or more on the minimalistic side, prints are a great way to spruce up your space in an instance – and line art prints are a particular favourite of the moment.

After all, the simple designs tend to add a classic feel to a blank wall, whether it’s a trio of prints celebrating the female form or a full-blown gallery wall inspired by the greats such as Pablo Picasso – and if you’re looking to update any walls in your home, we’ve found 11 line art prints that are sure to add a statement to your space.