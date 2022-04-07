All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re looking to give your walls a subtle upgrade, these minimalist line drawings will do the job.
Updating a blank wall with a few stylish prints is a quick and easy decor win.
Whether you’re going for something bold or more on the minimalistic side, prints are a great way to spruce up your space in an instance – and line art prints are a particular favourite of the moment.
After all, the simple designs tend to add a classic feel to a blank wall, whether it’s a trio of prints celebrating the female form or a full-blown gallery wall inspired by the greats such as Pablo Picasso – and if you’re looking to update any walls in your home, we’ve found 11 line art prints that are sure to add a statement to your space.
Desenio soft abstract lines no1 poster
Available in six different sizes, this abstract print features a black and white line illustration on a grey-beige watercolour background.
Bethany Parkinson Sisters
This line print by Bethany Parkinson is the epitome of simplicity, making it a great addition to your growing gallery wall.
Dan Hobday Abstract Faces set of 2 framed prints
Add some fun to your space with these framed prints that will bring a healthy dose of colour to your walls.
Shop Dan Hobday Abstract Faces set of 2 framed prints at Made, £175
Abstract House line art trio – print set of 3
Celebrate the female form with these three art prints that will give your space a modern feel.
Postery flowy lines poster
This graphic illustration features curved lines in red and pink, and will be a chic addition to your bedroom.
Ink & Drop female front study line art print
This art print features an abstract design of a female figure in a single-line illustration that will look great among minimalist home decor.
Mambo Dirty Dancing line art landscape art print
Dirty Dancing fans will love this landscape art print of Johnny and Baby from Mambo.
Shop Mambo Dirty Dancing line art landscape art print at Fy!, £18
Happy You Prints heart line drawing print
Bring some good vibes into your home with this simple heart line drawing print from Happy You Prints.
Shop Happy You Prints heart line drawing print at Etsy, from £4.79
Pablo Picasso Standing Female Nude II 1946
Famed for his line drawings, this Picasso print was created by the artist towards the end of his career.
Shop Pablo Picasso Standing Female Nude II 1946 at King and McGaw, £140
Wild Wall Art black & white line art African lady decorative wall art print
Afrocentric minimalism is on fine display in this stunning print from Wild Wall Art.
Shop Wild Wall Art black & white line art African lady decorative wall art print, £7.95
Millamix nude figure illustration art print
Ditch dull walls with this figure illustration from Millamix which features subtle colour for a simple look in your home.
Shop Millamix nude figure illustration art print at Redbubble, £17.95


