Best linen bedding for the comfiest and coolest night's sleep ever

It promises to not only keep you cool during sunny season, but also looks good while doing it. This is the linen bedding to buy now.

When Mango debuted its first homeware range to wide acclaim in April, the Spanish retailer opted to launch with bedding first. Most notably, linen bedding in earthy, neutral tones.

Indeed, it would appear that linen bedding – rather than its cotton counterpart – is having something of a moment. Since its inception in 2017, Scandinavian brand Tekla Fabrics has made a name for itself with its luscious linen bedsheets that have been snapped up left, right and centre by the fashion cognoscenti. Not content with neutral-toned linen bedding, the brand has purveyed a kaleidoscopic range, perfect for a maximalist – or minimalist – home.

Tekla linen bedding is some of the best in the game
Of course, there are reasons aside from the aesthetic that cotton sheets should be swapped out in favour of linen. The natural fabric allows for increased airflow and optimal moisture-wicking which, in turn, facilitates a cooler sleep. What could be better?

So stop what you’re doing and swap your sad sheets for luxe linens. These are the best to buy now. 

Images: courtesy of brands.

