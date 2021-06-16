When Mango debuted its first homeware range to wide acclaim in April, the Spanish retailer opted to launch with bedding first. Most notably, linen bedding in earthy, neutral tones.

Indeed, it would appear that linen bedding – rather than its cotton counterpart – is having something of a moment. Since its inception in 2017, Scandinavian brand Tekla Fabrics has made a name for itself with its luscious linen bedsheets that have been snapped up left, right and centre by the fashion cognoscenti. Not content with neutral-toned linen bedding, the brand has purveyed a kaleidoscopic range, perfect for a maximalist – or minimalist – home.