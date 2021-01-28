With lockdown 3.0 showing no signs of ending anytime soon, people with birthdays in February and March are having to reimagine how they celebrate.

Gone are the days when a birthday meant getting all your best mates together for a drink down the pub. With restrictions on leaving our homes – let alone meeting people from outside our households – set to last until at least March, a traditional celebration may be off the cards for some time to come.

However, it isn’t all bad news. Sure, we might not be able to celebrate our loved ones’ birthdays how we usually do, but there are still plenty of things we can do to make the most of their special day – even if the majority of the fun does take place on a Zoom call.