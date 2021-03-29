If there’s one skill we’ve all had to hone over the last year, it’s our ability to adapt. From learning how to work from home to navigating the ever-changing lockdown restrictions, the pandemic has forced everyone to learn and grow – sometimes in the most unexpected of ways.

One example of this has been the number of people picking up new hobbies over the last 12 months. With the lockdown restrictions and furlough scheme leaving many with extra time at home to fill, there’s been a surge in the number of people trying their hands at a new skill or craft to keep their minds busy during this uncertain time, whether that’s embroidery, baking or watercolour painting.