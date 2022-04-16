All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Popular interiors hub Made has collaborated with Spanish designer Omayra Maymó on a collection of architecture-inspired furniture that blends functionality and style into one.
For the interiors lovers out there, we’re all aware of the numerous homeware collabs that have caught our attention and tempted our purse strings.
From the John Lewis and Matthew Williamson collab to J Crew’s first foray into homeware with Liberty London, the coming together of designers and retailers continues to capture our imagination – but there is one in particular that we here at Stylist HQ are excited about.
Supporting creatives across cultures is key – and we’re loving the work of Spanish designer Omayra Maymó.
The artist, architect and former ferm Living designer splits her time between Copenhagen and Madrid and is known for lighting, furniture and accessories that provoke emotion and move people, with a skilful eye across architecture and design.
The artist’s sculptural pieces are both bold yet uncomplicated and this signature style is featured in her latest collab with Made.
Style and functionality combine in this collection: pieces look like a work of art in your home but they evoke comfort too. Take the Bobo accent armchair, for example, which is both functional yet fresh or the Cyla dining bench, which offers comfort and style.
“I wanted to convey a feeling of softness and tenderness,” says Maymó. “That’s what I focused on exploring with this tubular element.”
Texture also played an important role in the upholstered elements of the collection, adding another layer of depth to the softness Maymó has created with the use of fabrics such as velvet and boucle.
From ceiling lights to benches, the extensive collection is a minimalist lover’s dream – and we’ve picked three home accessories that we have on our eye right now.
Yao ceiling light
Statement lighting can totally transform the look and feel of a space – and this ceiling light comes in a sculptural shape that is both bold and interesting thanks to what Maymó calls its “apparent balance/imbalance”.
Cyla dining chair
This mustard-coloured tubular chair oozes style and comfort, bringing a hint of fun to your dining space that will elevate every meal.
Onda ottoman storage bench
We can all appreciate a good piece of storage – and when it comes in a beautiful deep blue hue that will add a chic element to any space, it’s borderline irresistible. Maymó says that when designing the Onda ottoman, the aim was to add a “sophisticated, soft and bold storage element to the bedroom or wherever you want”.
And it certainly does just that.
Images: Made
