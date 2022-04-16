For the interiors lovers out there, we’re all aware of the numerous homeware collabs that have caught our attention and tempted our purse strings. From the John Lewis and Matthew Williamson collab to J Crew’s first foray into homeware with Liberty London, the coming together of designers and retailers continues to capture our imagination – but there is one in particular that we here at Stylist HQ are excited about. Supporting creatives across cultures is key – and we’re loving the work of Spanish designer Omayra Maymó.

The artist, architect and former ferm Living designer splits her time between Copenhagen and Madrid and is known for lighting, furniture and accessories that provoke emotion and move people, with a skilful eye across architecture and design.

Omayra Maymo

The artist’s sculptural pieces are both bold yet uncomplicated and this signature style is featured in her latest collab with Made. Style and functionality combine in this collection: pieces look like a work of art in your home but they evoke comfort too. Take the Bobo accent armchair, for example, which is both functional yet fresh or the Cyla dining bench, which offers comfort and style.

Onda ottoman storage bench

Cyla dining chair

Yao table lamp

“I wanted to convey a feeling of softness and tenderness,” says Maymó. “That’s what I focused on exploring with this tubular element.” Texture also played an important role in the upholstered elements of the collection, adding another layer of depth to the softness Maymó has created with the use of fabrics such as velvet and boucle. From ceiling lights to benches, the extensive collection is a minimalist lover’s dream – and we’ve picked three home accessories that we have on our eye right now.

Yao ceiling light Yao ceiling light Statement lighting can totally transform the look and feel of a space – and this ceiling light comes in a sculptural shape that is both bold and interesting thanks to what Maymó calls its “apparent balance/imbalance”. Shop Yao ceiling light, £165 BUY NOW

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy