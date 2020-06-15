We love a homeware sale as much as the next interiors fanatic, but we understand that when there’s that much gorgeous stuff to look at, it can be a bit overwhelming.

From accent chairs to storage solutions, it’s almost too much for our wish lists to take. That’s why we’ve combed through the hottest sale of the moment over on MADE, to find the best pieces of the bunch and make your life easier.

All of the items we’ve selected are typical of MADE’s signature style, featuring on-trend colour palettes, copper touches and abstract patterns. Whether you fancy treating yourself to a little something, or overhauling your whole home, we think you’ll find something you like.