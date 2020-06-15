Our edit of the best homeware accessories, soft furnishings and furniture from the glorious MADE sale.
We love a homeware sale as much as the next interiors fanatic, but we understand that when there’s that much gorgeous stuff to look at, it can be a bit overwhelming.
From accent chairs to storage solutions, it’s almost too much for our wish lists to take. That’s why we’ve combed through the hottest sale of the moment over on MADE, to find the best pieces of the bunch and make your life easier.
All of the items we’ve selected are typical of MADE’s signature style, featuring on-trend colour palettes, copper touches and abstract patterns. Whether you fancy treating yourself to a little something, or overhauling your whole home, we think you’ll find something you like.
Halina rattan plant stands
What’s better than one bohemian-chic, rattan planter? Two, of course.
The natural colour will look great next to lush greenery, and we’d recommend filling them with a cheese plant or parlour palm.
Azelma wool rug
Florals are nothing new, but this modern take on them feels fresh.
The abstract shapes and tonal design makes botanicals accessible for those who don’t like fuss.
Eulia storage bench
In classic MADE style, this storage bench is both pretty and practical.
With velvet upholstery and copper-finish legs, it ticks all the style boxes, plus you can actually store things inside.
Haalo low ceramic vase
Say ‘haalo’ (sorry) to this pretty-in-pink vase, hued in a truly joyful shade.
The speckle detail gives it an edge, as does its unusual shape.
Tobe cutlery set
Who says your flair for decor doesn’t need to reach your cutlery drawer?
Tap into the tablescaping trend and up your cutlery game with these copper-look beauties.
Zola throw
This woven throw has been created in collaboration with Stoff Studio, a brand known for its abstract shapes and bold designs.
If you like the look of this, you need to check out the whole Zola collection, because there’s lots more where that came from!
Marion chest of drawers
There’s a lot to love about the Marion chest of drawers.
Not only does the dark mango wood give it a striking look, it’s topped with marble, which a trend we’ve seen continue over from coffee tables.
Rollo push bin
Fancy treating yourself to a new home accessory that is of the moment and doesn’t feel like a huge financial investment? A quirky bin is one way to do it.
It may be a small addition to your home but it can actually really brighten up a previously un-loved room.
Miranda pendant chandelier
Is it a light, is it a pineapple? Well, it’s actually both.
This kooky light fitting will bring the party to your home, sending dancing beams of light across your walls.
Images: MADE
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.