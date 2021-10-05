All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Autumn is officially on its way and Mango Home is tempting us with these fall-ready items.
Autumn is officially on its way! As the leaves begin to turn and the chilly weather begins to set in, we’re starting to embrace (at least in our minds) all things autumnal and looking forward to curling up under a chic blanket and holding onto our favourite ceramic mug as we settle into a new season that’s less than a month away.
While some may still be enjoying the last few weeks of summer, the prospect of new autumn buys has been calling out to us – and there are some new pieces that would turn even the biggest summer lover into an autumn aficionado.
One of the brands ahead of the curve with its selection of autumn homewares is Mango Home.
From fringed cushion covers to deep emerald blankets, we’ve run down some of the best buys to add to your autumn interiors wishlist.
Floral embroidered duvet cover
Florals aren’t just for spring or summer, and this minimal floral duvet cover featuring blue and brown blooms is proof of just that.
100% cotton cushion cover
Add some subtle colour blocking to your space this autumn with these cushion covers made of 100% cotton.
Fringed blanket
Green has definitely been the colour of 2022, whether in lime or sage-green shades, and this deep emerald-green fringe blanket is the hue we’re loving for this autumn.
100% cotton checked hand towel
Add a Mediterranean feel to your space with this cotton-checked hand towel.
Cotton basket bag
Add this mini cotton basket bag to your mantel or shelf to house your little bits and bobs or use it purely for decor purposes. Whatever the case, it’ll add a stylish feel to your space.
100% linen striped tablecloth
This rich ochre tablecloth comes with a contrasting blue trim finish and will add a standout appeal to your dinner table.
Coasters (four pack)
Brighten up your coffee table with these fun coasters, which come in an array of shades with a striped design.
100% cotton organiser
Containers and storage is imperative to pretty much any household, and this cotton organiser will house your shoes in a chic way.
Colour napkin holder
Place your napkins in these napkin holders, which come in a ceramic check-pattern design.
Lined wicker basket
Organise books, clothes, toys and more in this tidy, rustic-inspired wicker basket.
Striped 100% cotton rug
Step out of the bath or shower onto this 100% cotton rug, which features a subtle stripe design.
Images: Mango Home