Autumn is officially on its way! As the leaves begin to turn and the chilly weather begins to set in, we’re starting to embrace (at least in our minds) all things autumnal and looking forward to curling up under a chic blanket and holding onto our favourite ceramic mug as we settle into a new season that’s less than a month away.

While some may still be enjoying the last few weeks of summer , the prospect of new autumn buys has been calling out to us – and there are some new pieces that would turn even the biggest summer lover into an autumn aficionado.

One of the brands ahead of the curve with its selection of autumn homewares is Mango Home.

From fringed cushion covers to deep emerald blankets, we’ve run down some of the best buys to add to your autumn interiors wishlist.