Mango Home collage

11 new Mango Home buys to add to your interiors wishlist this autumn

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Autumn is officially on its way and Mango Home is tempting us with these fall-ready items.

Autumn is officially on its way! As the leaves begin to turn and the chilly weather begins to set in, we’re starting to embrace (at least in our minds) all things autumnal and looking forward to curling up under a chic blanket and holding onto our favourite ceramic mug as we settle into a new season that’s less than a month away.

While some may still be enjoying the last few weeks of summer, the prospect of new autumn buys has been calling out to us – and there are some new pieces that would turn even the biggest summer lover into an autumn aficionado.

You may also like

The 11 best homeware pieces from Next to add to your interiors wishlist

One of the brands ahead of the curve with its selection of autumn homewares is Mango Home.

From fringed cushion covers to deep emerald blankets, we’ve run down some of the best buys to add to your autumn interiors wishlist.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Mango Home

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair