Marble is an interior design trend which has long been popular, but has seen a surge of interest this summer. You’ll find this majestic material used as part of the interior architecture in some of the world’s most striking banks, hotels and official buildings.

It’s extremely versatile and has a multitude of uses, as well as being beautiful, too. So much so that interior brands have long been trying to replicate its stylishness in decorative pieces and furniture for the home.

You might already be au fait with trends such as marble-topped coffee tables and chopping boards, but there’s plenty more where that came from with our edit of marble home accessories.