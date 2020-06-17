Marble home accessories are on the rise. Whether you’re hankering after a monochrome look or a splash of pastel pink, we’ve got something for you in our edit.
Marble is an interior design trend which has long been popular, but has seen a surge of interest this summer. You’ll find this majestic material used as part of the interior architecture in some of the world’s most striking banks, hotels and official buildings.
It’s extremely versatile and has a multitude of uses, as well as being beautiful, too. So much so that interior brands have long been trying to replicate its stylishness in decorative pieces and furniture for the home.
You might already be au fait with trends such as marble-topped coffee tables and chopping boards, but there’s plenty more where that came from with our edit of marble home accessories.
From homeware basics like toothbrush holders and waste paper bins that have been given a marble-inspired update, to real marble keep-forever pieces, your home is about to go up a notch.
Marble effect bin
This is a simple way to incorporate the marble trend into your home, without breaking the bank.
We suggest popping it in a bedroom or study, for an interesting twist on your usual waste paper bin.
Steel marble stool
Furniture brand Nuts and Bolts created this stool and say that it was ‘built for eternity’.
It was hand crafted in Berlin and has a white marble top and steel base.
Sicily gold and marble table lamp
This pretty pink lamp proves that marble doesn’t have to be monochrome.
We particularly like the geometric shape of the design, which would stand out on a side table or dresser top.
Kalle marble effect tooth brush holder
Rose & Grey has a range of marble-look products but we particularly liked this toothbrush holder.
If you’re renting your home, you’ll know that bathrooms in particular can be neglected in the decor department, but this fun accessory will make yours feel more loved.
Shop Kalle marble effect toothbrush holder at Rose & Grey, £13.50
AGRA wood and marble board
This smart kitchen board has a multitude of uses from decoration to chopping.
We recommend leaving it on the work surface full-time as a part of your kitchen’s aesthetic, and using it as a serving platter at dinner parties.
Gold and white marble bar tools
Take your home bar up a level with this fabulous cocktail set.
Not only will you be well-stocked with all the equipment you need to make a great cocktail at home, but you have somewhere chic to store it all.
Shop gold and white marble bar tools at Oliver Bonas, £59.95
Terrazzo board
Another serving board of sorts, this terrazzo board is perfect for displaying anti-pasti, fruit, pastries or anything you like.
We love its colourful look, although as each version that Folk interiors stock is unique, the colours will differ slightly between products.
Azra marble side table
This deep green hue lends itself well to marble, creating rich, luxurious aesthetic.
We suggest using this as a bedside table to create some drama in an under-valued area.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.