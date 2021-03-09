Abigail Ahern nova table lamp

9 marbled vases, jugs and lamps to shop now

Seen the marbled decor trend doing the rounds on Instagram? Here’s how to get the look for yourself.

Marbling is a delicate craft with mesmerising results. It’s been popular for hundreds of years and involves dropping paints and oils into water, before dipping material carefully through them to create a beautiful, swirling pattern. 

Thanks to its process, no two marbled pieces can ever be the same. And, at a time when we’re all looking for something unique for our homes, decor which features this stylish design is peaking in popularity. 

Whether its a minimalist marbled side table or a standout marbled vase, the options are endless – and we’ve brought together some of our favourite marbled home accessories so that you can get a taste of the trend for yourself.

    This Hay jug is made from a blend of brown porcelain and off-white stoneware, creating a unique, two-tone marbled design that will stand out in your home, whether it’s used for serving drinks or just for decoration. 

    Your hardbacks will look great placed between these Soho Home bookends, which are made from Rosso Levanto marble in deep cherry-red tones.

    Place your flowers in this dusty pink, beige and forest green tumbler, which is handblown and features a unique layering and marbling technique.

    Add a contemporary touch to your coffee table with this set of four marble coasters, which feature neutral tones with a striped marble pattern.

