Marbling is a delicate craft with mesmerising results. It’s been popular for hundreds of years and involves dropping paints and oils into water, before dipping material carefully through them to create a beautiful, swirling pattern.

Thanks to its process, no two marbled pieces can ever be the same. And, at a time when we’re all looking for something unique for our homes, decor which features this stylish design is peaking in popularity.

Whether its a minimalist marbled side table or a standout marbled vase, the options are endless – and we’ve brought together some of our favourite marbled home accessories so that you can get a taste of the trend for yourself.