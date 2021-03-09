Seen the marbled decor trend doing the rounds on Instagram? Here’s how to get the look for yourself.
Marbling is a delicate craft with mesmerising results. It’s been popular for hundreds of years and involves dropping paints and oils into water, before dipping material carefully through them to create a beautiful, swirling pattern.
Thanks to its process, no two marbled pieces can ever be the same. And, at a time when we’re all looking for something unique for our homes, decor which features this stylish design is peaking in popularity.
Whether its a minimalist marbled side table or a standout marbled vase, the options are endless – and we’ve brought together some of our favourite marbled home accessories so that you can get a taste of the trend for yourself.
Hay marbled jug
This Hay jug is made from a blend of brown porcelain and off-white stoneware, creating a unique, two-tone marbled design that will stand out in your home, whether it’s used for serving drinks or just for decoration.
Dunelm Style Lab marble duvet cover and pillowcase set
This marble print duvet set is not for the faint-hearted. It features a vibrant purple colourway and is made from crisp polycotton for a durable and soft feel.
Shop Dunelm Style Lab marble duvet cover and pillowcase set, from £18
Abigail Ahern Nova table lamp
From the shape to the glossy black and white marble effect, this table lamp will amp up the cool factor in your home.
Kave Home Kesbury side table
Rest a cup of tea or a good book on this marbled side table, which is made out of sheets of iron and enamelled with a marble effect.
À La candle holder – set of 2
Place your tapered candles in these marble-effect holders, which will add a chic finishing touch to your table setting.
Giannini Firenze hand marbled leather bound notebook
This notebook will definitely catch the attention of those around you, thanks to the colourful and intricate hand-marbled design.
Shop Giannini Firenze hand marbled leather bound notebook at Abask, £55
Soho Home Prato bookends
Your hardbacks will look great placed between these Soho Home bookends, which are made from Rosso Levanto marble in deep cherry-red tones.
The Glass Studio marbled glass bud vase
Place your flowers in this dusty pink, beige and forest green tumbler, which is handblown and features a unique layering and marbling technique.
Oliver Bonas Anjo stripe marble coasters
Add a contemporary touch to your coffee table with this set of four marble coasters, which feature neutral tones with a striped marble pattern.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a freelance lifestyle journalist and former writer at stylist.co.uk. She particularly enjoys writing about homeware, travel, women's issues and her recent move to Hamburg.