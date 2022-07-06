All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The collection is inspired by Fired Earth’s most iconic tile collections to create beautiful, intricate patterns on cushions, duvet sets and more.
When you think of decorating your home during the summer, there are a few things that come to mind. From lighter duvets and breathable linen to spacious, airy rooms and outdoor areas perfect for entertaining, it’s possible to create the perfect summer oasis no matter how big or small a space is with just a few key home accessories.
One retailer catering to this very need is Marks & Spencer. M&S pretty much has your interior needs covered no matter what part of your home you want to update – and its collaboration with British heritage brand Fired Earth is at the top of our wishlist.
Working closely with Fired Earth, the M&S in-house design team has teamed up with the brand to create an exclusive homeware range taking inspiration from some of Fired Earth’s most iconic tile collections to create beautiful, intricate patterns.
“We’re delighted to be bringing these two heritage British brands together through this exciting collaboration,” said Karen Thomas, M&S’s head of design.
“Myself and the M&S in-house design team have loved working with Fired Earth to rework some of their most iconic tile designs and beloved colour stories, resulting in a beautiful collection we know our customers are going to love for years to come.”
The collection includes two of Fired Earth’s most popular hand-made collections: the Paris and Marrakech ranges.
The Paris collection is a delicate yet decadent edit, infused with the faded grandeur and timeless, elegant style of Parisian décor in gorgeous inky shades of blue and sage.
Meanwhile, the Marrakech range is inspired by the rich spices of a souk and influenced by traditional Moroccan patterns using muted, earthy shades and traditional designs.
Now, I know that looking at the collection, you’ll probably want one of everything. Luckily for you, I’ve whittled it down to three essential pieces that should definitely be in your shopping basket right now.
M&S x Fired Earth Sofia cushion
Whether you place it on your sofa indoors or your outdoor bistro set, this cushion will add texture and colour to any space.
The cotton-linen blend cushion is inspired by traditional Moroccan patterns and is designed with an earthy fabric and contrast embroidery to create a stylish aesthetic that’s perfect for the modern home.
M&S Fired Earth reversible bed set
In the words of Missy Elliot, with this bed set, you can flip it and reverse it.
It’s crafted from pure cotton for a soft and breathable feel, and the fully reversible design gives you two styling options, depending on how you feel or the look you’re trying to go for. Who doesn’t love a little versatility?
M&S x Fired Earth towel
Treat yourself and indulge in spa-like luxury with this cotton towel, available in a range of subtle yet elegant hues. Each towel is made with a rice weave and a low-twist yarn for a plush, absorbent texture and features a contrast textured panel at the bottom.
Images: courtesy of M&S
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
Lucky enough to have a suntrap? Make it glorious with these garden furniture buys
Home and interiors
9 chic home bar accessories that will take cocktail hour to the next level
Home and interiors
Aquatic-inspired lighting is the mini homeware trend making waves this summer
Home and interiors
Lilac interiors dominated Milan Design Week – 11 home buys we love