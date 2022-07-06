When you think of decorating your home during the summer, there are a few things that come to mind. From lighter duvets and breathable linen to spacious, airy rooms and outdoor areas perfect for entertaining, it’s possible to create the perfect summer oasis no matter how big or small a space is with just a few key home accessories.

One retailer catering to this very need is Marks & Spencer. M&S pretty much has your interior needs covered no matter what part of your home you want to update – and its collaboration with British heritage brand Fired Earth is at the top of our wishlist. Working closely with Fired Earth, the M&S in-house design team has teamed up with the brand to create an exclusive homeware range taking inspiration from some of Fired Earth’s most iconic tile collections to create beautiful, intricate patterns. “We’re delighted to be bringing these two heritage British brands together through this exciting collaboration,” said Karen Thomas, M&S’s head of design.

M&S x Fired Earth Marrakech Minara bedding

M&S x Fired Earth cushions

“Myself and the M&S in-house design team have loved working with Fired Earth to rework some of their most iconic tile designs and beloved colour stories, resulting in a beautiful collection we know our customers are going to love for years to come.” The collection includes two of Fired Earth’s most popular hand-made collections: the Paris and Marrakech ranges. The Paris collection is a delicate yet decadent edit, infused with the faded grandeur and timeless, elegant style of Parisian décor in gorgeous inky shades of blue and sage.

Meanwhile, the Marrakech range is inspired by the rich spices of a souk and influenced by traditional Moroccan patterns using muted, earthy shades and traditional designs. Now, I know that looking at the collection, you’ll probably want one of everything. Luckily for you, I’ve whittled it down to three essential pieces that should definitely be in your shopping basket right now.

M&S x Fired Earth Paris cabaret towels

M&S x Fired Earth Marrakech towels

M&S Fired Earth Paris bedset

