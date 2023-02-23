M&S and Fired Earth launch new upholstery and furniture collection
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The British retailer has teamed up with Fired Earth once again for a spring/summer 2023 collection.
Last year, Marks & Spencer teamed up with British heritage brand Fired Earth to create a dreamy homeware collection at the top of our interiors wishlist.
Taking inspiration from some of Fired Earth’s most iconic tile collections, the range was filled with beautiful home accessories designed with intricate patterns and detailing, and now the two iconic brands have collaborated once again.
M&S and Fired Earth have extended their product offering to include stunning accent upholstery and modern furniture.
For spring/summer 2023, the M&S design team drew textile inspiration from vibrant Mexican influences within Fired Earth’s existing Acapulco collection.
The colour palette blends zesty lemons and earthy greens with tones of blue and sits alongside intricate decorative elements of tile-influenced designs.
The reimagined pieces extend across bedding, cushions, throws and towels, where patterns are brought to life through washed cottons, faded jacquards and hand-worked embroidery. This season also sees the launch of new cushions, which can be styled indoor and outdoors to optimise al fresco entertaining.
“We’re so thrilled to continue this collaboration with Fired Earth, it’s the perfect partnership between two British brands and we’re now in our third season working together,” said Karen Thomas, M&S Home head of design.
“We’ve absolutely loved going through Fired Earth’s archive library to create new pieces – it’s been such a rich source of inspiration for the design team. The two ranges completely embody both the Fired Earth and M&S brand principles – timeless pieces and great quality, we can’t wait to hear what our customers think”
One of the most exciting additions to the collection is the furniture, with two ranges available: Charcoal and Blenheim. The Charcoal range has a modern industrial aesthetic, with monochrome finishes of brushed ebonised oak and burnished black metalwork, while Blenheim is made up of soft silhouettes in warm rustic oak and natural finishes.
If you’re in the market for new home accessories or pieces of furniture, this collection should be your first port of call.
The M&S x Fired Earth collection will be available to purchase 16 March.
Images: M&S