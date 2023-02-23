Last year, Marks & Spencer teamed up with British heritage brand Fired Earth to create a dreamy homeware collection at the top of our interiors wishlist.

Taking inspiration from some of Fired Earth’s most iconic tile collections, the range was filled with beautiful home accessories designed with intricate patterns and detailing, and now the two iconic brands have collaborated once again.

M&S and Fired Earth have extended their product offering to include stunning accent upholstery and modern furniture.

For spring/summer 2023, the M&S design team drew textile inspiration from vibrant Mexican influences within Fired Earth’s existing Acapulco collection.