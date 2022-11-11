All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Get your space set for winter with our pick of the best homeware pieces from the M&S sale.
As we enter hibernation season, we’re on the lookout for easy ways to get our homes winter-ready. And as a go-to destination for everything from bedding to towels and home accessories to kitchenware, M&S is always top of our list for stylish yet affordable interior pieces.
And luckily for us, the retailer is currently offering 40% off selected homewares, so we’ve scrolled through them all to find the very best 11 to add to your cart.
Whether it’s a cosy fleece throw, a way to instantly make your bathroom feel like a luxury hotel or accessories to get your space ready for Christmas, here’s what we’re shopping from the Marks & Spencer home sale.
Pure Cotton 300-Thread Duvet CoverIs there anything better than getting into a bed with fresh sheets? We think not, which is why we’re adding this 300-thread count duvet cover to cart – available in sizes single to super king in four neutral colourways.
Artificial Frosted Fern in a Cement Pot
Save yourself from remembering to water your plants and opt for this realistic artificial fern instead. Coming complete with its own ridged concrete-style pot, it’s an easy way to update empty corners.
Six-foot Garland
Why limit your Christmas decorations to a tree? Thanks to this six-foot garland, you can make a stunning feature out of your staircase or mantlepiece. The design features faux pine branches and eucalyptus sprigs that will stay looking fresh year after year.
Printed Tea Towels, Set of Five
We get it, tea towels aren’t exactly the most exciting purchase we’re going to make in 2023 – but this set of five green and white geometric-printed designs is an effortless way to add some colour to rented kitchens.
Large Pre-Lit Wire Wreath
When it comes to festive lights, we firmly believe that more really is more. And this pre-lit wreath is ideal for adding a seasonal touch to doors both inside and out – plus, the battery-operated design keeps the simple and chic look free from messy wires.
Calm Bath Gift Set
It’s never too early to get your Christmas shopping out of the way. Featuring a wood-effect bath bridge, a candle, bath foam and a calming lavender oils and clary sage scented diffuser, we may just be keeping this relaxing set for ourselves.
Large Glass Light Up Tree Decoration
No space for a full-size tree? This table top tree will add an elegant touch to your home decor this winter, with the light-up design emitting a warming glow for ultimate cosiness.
Pure Cotton Luxury Spa Towel
Update your bathroom to hotel-worthy standards with these luxury cotton towels. Available in eight colours and patterns, they’ll fit in with any space – not to mention making getting out of a warm bath on cold winter nights that bit easier.
20 Starburst String Lights
There will be no need for The Big Light this winter, thanks to this set of string lights. Hang them over mirrors, picture frames or around windows for an instant dose of festive magic.
Fleece Geometric Textured Throw
Thrown over the arm of your sofa or neatly laid over the end of your bed, adding a cosy throw into your space is the easy way to prep your home for cooler temperatures. This geometric fleece design comes in two colourways, so we see no reason to not buy one of each.
Gold Bauble LED Lights, Pack of Three
Whether your tree is already taking pride of place in your front room or you’re impatiently waiting for December to put up that first decoration, these LED baubles will be a welcome addition to your festive décor. On your tree or displayed in a glass bowl, the lights have a handy remote control so you can easily set different modes and timers.
Images: M&S