Best Products in Matches Fashion Homeware Sale

15 of the best buys from the Matches homeware sale, from just £14

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Looking for a stylish offering for your home? We’ve trawled through the Matches Fashion homeware sale to bring you the very best they have to offer. 

When it comes to our homes it’s fair to say we’ve got a framework of how we want it to look. Are you more minimalist? Does maximalism take your fancy more, or is cottagecore the only way forward for you? Either way, here at Stylist we understand your lust for an interior to be proud of. The search for the perfect items that fit you can feel never-ending.

Looking for an item that’s equal parts stylish, on trend and from a label you will instantly recognise? Happily, the Matches Fashion homeware section is on the same page. Even better, its sale items still manage to fit the bill of what you’re after. All of this for a discounted price? Yes please. 

Whether you’re after a colourful raffia bread basket, a quirky pair of salt and pepper shakers or simply a classic stone vase to upscale your space, Matches Fashion has something for everyone.

To save you time, we’ve curated a list of the top 15 items worthy of your interior goals. Scroll down to spark some interior-filled joy…

Images: courtesy of brands

