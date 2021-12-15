15 of the best buys from the Matches homeware sale, from just £14

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking for a stylish offering for your home? We’ve trawled through the Matches Fashion homeware sale to bring you the very best they have to offer.
When it comes to our homes it’s fair to say we’ve got a framework of how we want it to look. Are you more minimalist? Does maximalism take your fancy more, or is cottagecore the only way forward for you? Either way, here at Stylist we understand your lust for an interior to be proud of. The search for the perfect items that fit you can feel never-ending.
Looking for an item that’s equal parts stylish, on trend and from a label you will instantly recognise? Happily, the Matches Fashion homeware section is on the same page. Even better, its sale items still manage to fit the bill of what you’re after. All of this for a discounted price? Yes please.
Whether you’re after a colourful raffia bread basket, a quirky pair of salt and pepper shakers or simply a classic stone vase to upscale your space, Matches Fashion has something for everyone.
To save you time, we’ve curated a list of the top 15 items worthy of your interior goals. Scroll down to spark some interior-filled joy…
Cabana Magazine woven-raffia small bread basket
Raffia is a texture we never tire of, but on the occasion you’re looking for something slightly more vibrant for your dinner parties, this aquamarine-tinted item is the perfect variation.
Shop Cabana Magazine woven-raffia small bread basket at Matches Fashion, £14
Yinka Ilori set of two Aami Aami stoneware dinner platesEver since 2017, British-Nigerian designer Yinka Ilori and his joy-inducing art has made its mark in the art scene, designing a Brit Award and a Lego pop-up or two along the way. Get your dose of Ilori’s bright handy work at home with these beautiful plates.
Shop Yinka Ilori set of two Aami Aami stoneware dinner plates at Matches Fashion, £53
Dinosaur Designs set of four boulder marbled-resin coastersIf your oak coffee tables are seeming too bare to handle at the moment, these boulder-style royal blue coasters will give you the pop of colour you’ve been after.
Shop Dinosaur Designs set of four boulder marbled-resin coasters at Matches Fashion, £106
Themis Z Athenee peacock porcelain mugLooking for an elegant mug to sip your cappuccino in? This Grecian-inspired and handmade offering with a pastel pink peacock feather outline is sure to impress.
Shop Themis Z Athenee peacock porcelain mug at Matches Fashion, £27
Anissa Kermiche double L'egg striped ceramic tealight holderYou’ve probably seen the name Anissa Kermiche plastered over your Instagram for the past couple of years, and for good reason. Her female form vases and candle holders have now reached cult status among us interior obsessives, so if you’re looking for something to hold your tea lights on a dark eve, consider this your stylish solution.
Shop Anissa Kermiche double l’egg striped ceramic tealight holder at Matches Fashion, £72
Aerin set of two Sophia gilded crystal glassesWhether you’ve opted for a minimalist aesthetic or a pastel-hued haven, these gold-rimmed, Italian-blown tall glasses are a great addition for your kitchen cupboards.
Shop Aerin set of two Sophia gilded crystal glasses at Matches Fashion, £105
Cabana Magazine Vine Leaf ceramic salt and pepper shakers
There are two ways to go with salt and pepper shakers: classic or not-so-classic. Let us introduce you to Cabana Magazine’s vine leaf pair that fall into the latter category, adding a touch of quirky to your kitchenware.
Shop Cabana Magazine Vine Leaf ceramic salt and pepper shakers at Matches Fashion, £35
Lisa Corti Corolla cotton table runnerNo tablescape is complete without a standout cotton table runner. This green and pink striped offering is one you’ll want to lay out when guests come over, especially during those summer months.
Shop Lisa Corti Corolla cotton table runner at Matches Fashion, £42
Themis Z Kyma porcelain serving platterThis blue and white serving platter will remind you of better days tucking into a fresh batch of cacio e pepe at Circolo Popolare.
Shop Themis Z Kyma porcelain serving platter at Matches Fashion, £84
Les Ottomans tasselled 150cm x 40cm velvet table runnerLooking for something to add to your monochrome aesthetic? Consider Les Ottomans’ black and white offering your next port of call.
Shop Les Ottomans tasselled 150cm x 40cm velvet table runner at Matches Fashion, £82
Angela Wickstead set of four scallop-edged linen placematsScallop-edged anything is ok in our books. Factor in the pale blue and white colour palette of this placemat set and we’re even more into it.
Shop Angela Wickstead set of four scallop-edged linen placemats at Matches Fashion, £93
Yali Glass bubble glass vaseWhen your fresh bunch of flowers reaches the end of its life and dried flowers fill the foliage gap in your life, you’ll want an equally beautiful vase to gaze at in the meantime. Enter Yali’s blue-tinted bubble vase.
Sensi Studio set of two fringed shell-embellished placematsFringe fans, rejoice! Nail the boho chic trend with this set of placemats handcrafted in Ecuador. Plus, its shell embellishment always makes for a great talking point. Let the dinner chat commence.
Shop Sensi Studio set of two fringed shell-embellished placemats at Matches Fashion, £81
Mary Katrantzou Mary-Marie shell-print cotton cushionThough you may not be able to doze off soundly into the night with the sound of gentle waves in the background, get your peaceful beach fix with this Mary Katrantzou pillow. It’s not the same, but it’ll do.
Shop Mary Katrantzou Mary-Marie shell-print cotton cushion at Matches Fashion, £135
Raawii Alev earthenware vaseRustic minimalists, we have just the thing for you. Raawii’s beige earthenware vase is perfectly placed anywhere in your home, from the living room to the bedroom.
