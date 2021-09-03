All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Inspired by Henri Matisse, these prints are as pretty as they are pared-back and they’re perfect for adding to an existing gallery wall.
When it comes to creating a gallery wall, there are few prints that can impart a degree of style in the same way a Henri Matisse-inspired one can.
Indeed, the French painter, who is largely regarded as the greatest colourist of the 20th century, once wrote that he sought to create art that would be “a soothing, calming influence on the mind, rather like a good armchair”.
But if your budget doesn’t quite reach to the price demanded of his original work though, then you might want to turn your attention to the clutch of Matisse-inspired prints, which are just one step away from the next best thing.
All these colourful yet still muted prints need is a chic frame and they will happily assume pride of place on any and all gallery walls. These are a few of our favourites.
Matisse cutout pink poster
With a slightly more muted colour scheme, this pretty poster will lend a perfectly pared-back touch to any space.
Ana Rut Bre Matisse print
For those who are looking for an injection of colour to their homes, this Matisse-inspired print will be perfect.
Nordic Design House Matisse print
Have you ever seen a more achingly Scandinavian-inspired print? No, nor have we. This lovely duck egg blue print will be perfect for a bathroom or another, calmer, space.
Papier Decoupe No 1 poster
If your home needs a space for a pastel-toned print, this one is a perfect go-to. Simply slot into a black frame for serious style tests.
Henri Matisse Elements 1947 print
A punchy print that’s perfect for any and all spaces, this print of Matisse’s Elements 1947 is as close to the real thing as it gets.
Shop Henri Matisse Elements 1947 print at King and McGaw, £75
Madelen Möllard Poppies print
For those who love a bit of foliage and some florals, this print will be perfect for adding a certain splash of colour to a space.
Fy! Gallery Walls Matisse-inspired trio
Why just have one print when you can have three? This trio of varying trio of prints is perfect for sprucing up a wall.
Shop Fy! Gallery Walls Matisse-inspired trio at I Am Fly, £95
Jacques Dubourg, 1962 by Henri Matisse
A print of an original Matisse, this caramel-coloured number is the ultimate addition to any home’s walls.
Shop Jacques Dubourg, 1962 by Henri Matisse at King and McGaw, £480
Pimlico Prints Matisse-inspired print
When it comes to building a gallery wall, nothing is better than buildable prints that work with one another. This is one of them.
