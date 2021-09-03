Matisse-inspired prints

9 Henri Matisse-inspired prints to elevate your gallery wall

Posted by for Home and interiors

Inspired by Henri Matisse, these prints are as pretty as they are pared-back and they’re perfect for adding to an existing gallery wall.

When it comes to creating a gallery wall, there are few prints that can impart a degree of style in the same way a Henri Matisse-inspired one can.

Indeed, the French painter, who is largely regarded as the greatest colourist of the 20th century, once wrote that he sought to create art that would be “a soothing, calming influence on the mind, rather like a good armchair”.

But if your budget doesn’t quite reach to the price demanded of his original work though, then you might want to turn your attention to the clutch of Matisse-inspired prints, which are just one step away from the next best thing. 

All these colourful yet still muted prints need is a chic frame and they will happily assume pride of place on any and all gallery walls. These are a few of our favourites.   

Images: courtesy of brands.

