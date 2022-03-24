All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Go bold with your interiors and embrace maximalism with these homeware buys from Oliver Bonas, Lust Home and more.
Chic, understated minimalism may be timeless, but there’s something about maximalism that is intriguing to the eye.
The idea of clashing colours and prints, marrying hues that aren’t “supposed to go together” almost feels like you’re breaking the home decor rulebook and venturing into the unknown where just about anything goes – and there’s something about that which screams excitement and explains just why maximalism is having its day in the sun.
Now, people are more open to wild prints, shapes and styles than ever before, with the #maximalism hashtag gaining over 210 million views on TikTok as people search high and low for ideas on how to embrace the trend – and we’ve found nine home accessories that will be the perfect way to switch up your decor and get your maximalist interiors started.
You may also like
11 Cox & Cox home accessories we’re loving right now
Oh So Daisy set of 3 zebra botanical navy prints
Start small by adding some prints to your gallery wall with this set of three from Oh So Daisy, which features a playful zebra design.
Shop Oh So Daisy set of 3 zebra botanical navy prints, from £9
Project Earth For Communities patchwork handmade cotton cushion cover
This playful patchwork cushion is the perfect addition to your spring decor, and will inject colour and pattern to your bedroom or living space.
Shop Project Earth for Communities patchwork handmade cotton cushion cover at Selfridges, £130
Lust Home Ogata Kuren wallpaper in mint green
Forget neutral walls, print wallpaper is where it’s at – and this mint green design features cranes in white with navy and red details and will bring attention to any wall.
Emma J Shipley Zambezi duvet cover
Prints and colours combine with this double-sided Zambezi duvet cover from Emma J Shipley. The duvet features a rich purple background to one side and blush pink on the other, and is printed with a vivid elephant design that is sure to stand out in your bedroom.
Oliver Bonas tress mustard yellow velvet chair
A statement chair can become the focal point of any room – and this contemporary option from Oliver Bonas will do just that, thanks to its shapely design that’s upholstered in vibrant mustard yellow velvet.
Choice Furniture Superstore Hurst pendant light
Illuminate your space with this striking pendant light, which features six bulbs that will create a delicately lit ambience in any room.
Shop Choice Furniture Superstore Hurst pendant light at UFurnish, £278
Kukoon black white animal zebra print rug
Maximalism and animal print truly go hand in hand, and this zebra print rug will certainly make a statement in your living space.
Shop Kukoon black white animal zebra print rug at UFurnish, £69.95
Matalan green leopard print throw
Inject extra personality into your home with this stylish throw, which features a green leopard print that will drape beautifully over your sofa or at the end of your bed.
Pimp Up Your Plants set of three fruity hand-painted stem vases
Each of the handpainted designs on these little vases are sure to brighten any room and beautifully house everything from a small bunch of dried flowers to eucalyptus stems.
Shop Pimp Up Your Plants set of three fruity hand-painted stem vases at Not On The High Street, £34
Images: courtesy of brands