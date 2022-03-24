Chic, understated minimalism may be timeless, but there’s something about maximalism that is intriguing to the eye.

The idea of clashing colours and prints, marrying hues that aren’t “supposed to go together” almost feels like you’re breaking the home decor rulebook and venturing into the unknown where just about anything goes – and there’s something about that which screams excitement and explains just why maximalism is having its day in the sun.