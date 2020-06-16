Metallic homeware accessories are all the rage. Make your pad with glimmer and gleam with these eye-catching interior design touches.
Who wouldn’t want a touch of sparkle in their home, eh? Metallic homeware accessories are popping up all over the place right now, from our favourite independent makers to big high street stores, and we couldn’t be happier.
Adding just a touch of shine to your interior not only brightens your home, but it creates depth in your decor that can compliment other furnishings to look their best.
From the rich tones of rose gold and copper, to the way a metallic home accessory shines in the light, by simply placing a reflective candle or decorative item on a coffee table, you can, for example, add another decorative dimension to your living room.
Here we’ve curated a must-buy list of home accessories, from candles to art prints, to make your home shine. Happy shopping!
Capri blue candle
This striking candle is made in Mississippi, where the artisans of homeware brand Capri Blue nod to the traditions of candle-makers from generations past by hand-pouring their signature soy wax blends into recycled glass vessels.
The scent is delightfully fresh, full of tropical fruits and sugared oranges with lemons and limes.
Kahlil Gibran print
This illustrated print by Alice Marani features a quote from Lebanese writer Kahlil Gibran, which reads: “Trust in dreams, for in them is hidden the gate to eternity.”
Not only do we love the sentiment of the wording, we love the metallic effects decorating the print, too.
Gold striped jug
Matilda Goad’s striped jug is one of her most iconic pieces and can be found on the dining table of many an interiors influencer.
Tap into the jug vase trend and fill yours with blooms to light up a room.
Brass mirror
This brass mirror was sourced and handmade in Marrakesh, perfect for introducing a Moroccan-inspired look to your home.
Rosa metallic embossed
Make your drinks trolley shine with these fun, rose gold champagne glasses.
Hand Purple print
Danish concept store FABREK has made us in weak in the knees with all of its too-cool-for-school, pastel homeware pieces.
This lilac print is no different, with a splash of metallic gold we can’t wait to get on our walls.
Shop Hand Purple print by Can Family at FABREK, £66 (converted from Danish Krone)
Glamour rose wallpaper
This Art Deco, metallic wallpaper is worth the splurge thanks to its intricate design and sugary colour palette.
The set comes in three pieces to create a striking wall mural or feature wall.
Cupola pendant light
There’s just a touch of metallic detail in this delicate hanging light shade at Pooky Lighting, but it’s just enough for us.
We love the ribbed prismatic glass, which has a vintage feel, and spreads dappled light around the room.
Striped cushion
You simply can’t go wrong with stripes and we adore the depth of this golden hue, making this cushion a must-buy.
Paperweight hand
This kooky home accessory would make a great decoration for a shelf or bookcase.
Crafted from pewter, it’s incredibly high quality and a piece you’ll keep for a lifetime.
Shop paperweight hand at Svenskt Tenn, £341 (converted from Swedish Krone)
