All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Take your mantel game to the next level with these creative mini sculptures from Hay, Abigail Ahern and more.
Obsessed with sculptures but looking to take your mantel to the next level? Then miniature sculptures might be the way to go.
From interesting abstract shapes to ancient Greek-inspired busts, these sculptures fit just about any interior style and are perfect for creating the shelf of your dreams – and with our selection, you’ll find a style and shape that will suit you perfectly.
Hay W&S mogul sculpture
This decorative and functional object will look like a piece of art on your mantel or shelf and can stand out perfectly on its own or among other minimalist designs.
Abigail Ahern Galina sculpture
This Galina statue will instantly elevate your space, thanks to its interesting yet simplistic design.
Olive & Sage pink flocked Venus figure
Made from stone powder and resin, this vibrant pink statuette will be a lovely touch on your tabletop thanks to its unique design and striking presence.
Bitossi Rimini blu ceramic dachshund figure
If you’re looking for a quirky addition to your decor, this blue ceramic figure will do the job (especially for the dog lovers out there).
Hay WS little lion sculpture
Inspired by the space where digital and physical forms meet, this Wang & Söderström sculpture will add a unique element to your interiors and serve as a miniature piece of art.
Home Luxurys abstract thinker statue
Whether it’s placed in your home office, coffee table or shelf, this abstract sculpture will grab everyone’s attention no matter where it’s situated.
Vilija Lioranciene abstract miniature sculpture
Artist Vilija Lioranciene says she was inspired by the round shapes of nature when creating this piece, from flowers to shells - and you can take a piece of that home with you with this stunning design, made of white porcelain.
Shop Vilija Lioranciene abstract miniature sculpture at Saatchi Art, £144
Lineasette female famous face sculpture #2
Stylised illustrations are the inspiration behind this face sculpture, which features a woman with half-closed eyes in pleasant conversation with her companion, who is listening and smiling with his chin up.
Shop Lineasette female famous face sculpture #2 at Artemest, £145
Architectmade penguin small
This elegant design mirrors the likeness of the aquatic bird with a hand-painted back that details the animal’s plumage.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
