9 mirrored homeware buys to add dimension and flair to your home
From stainless steel to geometric designs, these mirrored homeware products are worth adding to your wishlist.
As we settle into autumn, it’s safe to say that we’ll probably spend more time indoors than we did during our brief summer a couple of months ago.
This often leaves us wanting to make our homes feel as cosy, welcoming and aesthetically pleasing as possible – and there’s nothing like bold and reflective mirrored homeware to add a touch of style that will stand out in whichever room you’re in.
From geometric side tables that are sure to add a statement to your living space to chic decorative wall lights, these homeware buys will have you asking: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the best interior design style of them all?”
Aegeus mirrored mosaic wall light
This wall light from Perch & Parrow is sure to steal the show, thanks to its various dazzling finishes and eye-catching shape that will make it a starring role in any living room.
Shop Shop Aegeus mirrored mosaic wall light at Perch & Parrow, £80
Marbella mirrored side table
Transform your space into a luxurious haven with this side table, which features a round, mirrored tabletop and diamante encrusted sides, for a bold yet elegant statement in your home.
Robert Welch drift pitcher
Minimalist-lovers are sure to appreciate this streamlined Robert Welch drift pitcher, made from durable 18/10 stainless steel that, with a simple wipe after use, will look newer for longer.
Georg Jensen coasters
Settle your cup of tea on these shiny stainless steel coasters. Designed for glassware to rest on, they are shaped with a pear drop detailing for a chic finish.
Mizu gold metal watering can
Plant parents everywhere will enjoy tending to their green babies with this Oliver Bonas watering can. Complete with a round gold body and emerald and mint green handle, this can will also look great on display thanks to its sculptural finish.
Costola chrome touch dimmable table lamp
This ceramic table lamp features a lovely, textured chrome base with a brushed cotton mix shade in a light grey colourway and will be a perfect addition to any room.
Shop Costola chrome touch dimmable table lamp at Dunelm, £45
Cox and Cox mirrored roman clock
Never miss a second with this box-framed wall clock, which features a printed mirrored border and light aged markings for effect.
Barker and Stonehouse hexagonal mirrored side tables
Add this pair of droplet mirrored side tables from Barker and Stonehouse to your living room, which is made of mirrored glass and a metal base with a distressed gold finish.
Shop Barker and Stonehouse hexagonal mirrored side tables at UFurnish, £220
Harper ceramic vase
If you’re looking to add a little sparkle into your life, this silver and diamanté trim vase is sure to do the trick.
Images: courtesy of brands