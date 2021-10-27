mirrored homeware clocks lamps jugs
Home and interiors

9 mirrored homeware buys to add dimension and flair to your home

From stainless steel to geometric designs, these mirrored homeware products are worth adding to your wishlist.

As we settle into autumn, it’s safe to say that we’ll probably spend more time indoors than we did during our brief summer a couple of months ago.

This often leaves us wanting to make our homes feel as cosy, welcoming and aesthetically pleasing as possible – and there’s nothing like bold and reflective mirrored homeware to add a touch of style that will stand out in whichever room you’re in.

From geometric side tables that are sure to add a statement to your living space to chic decorative wall lights, these homeware buys will have you asking: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the best interior design style of them all?”

  • Aegeus mirrored mosaic wall light

    mirrored homeware wall light
    Aegeus mirrored mosaic wall light

    This wall light from Perch & Parrow is sure to steal the show, thanks to its various dazzling finishes and eye-catching shape that will make it a starring role in any living room.

    Shop Shop Aegeus mirrored mosaic wall light at Perch & Parrow, £80

  • Marbella mirrored side table

    mirrored homeware Marbella mirrored side table
    Marbella mirrored side table

    Transform your space into a luxurious haven with this side table, which features a round, mirrored tabletop and diamante encrusted sides, for a bold yet elegant statement in your home. 

    Shop Marbella mirrored side table, £129

  • Robert Welch drift pitcher

    Robert Welch drift pitcher
    Robert Welch drift pitcher

    Minimalist-lovers are sure to appreciate this streamlined Robert Welch drift pitcher, made from durable 18/10 stainless steel that, with a simple wipe after use, will look newer for longer. 

    Shop Robert Welch drift pitcher, £65

  • Georg Jensen coasters

    mirrored homeware coasters stainless steel
    Georg Jensen coasters

    Settle your cup of tea on these shiny stainless steel coasters. Designed for glassware to rest on, they are shaped with a pear drop detailing for a chic finish.

    Shop Georg Jensen coasters at Harrods, £56

  • Mizu gold metal watering can

    mirrored homeware gold metal watering can
    Mizu gold metal watering can

    Plant parents everywhere will enjoy tending to their green babies with this Oliver Bonas watering can. Complete with a round gold body and emerald and mint green handle, this can will also look great on display thanks to its sculptural finish.

    Shop Mizu gold metal watering can at Oliver Bonas, £34.50

Images: courtesy of brands