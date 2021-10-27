As we settle into autumn, it’s safe to say that we’ll probably spend more time indoors than we did during our brief summer a couple of months ago.

This often leaves us wanting to make our homes feel as cosy, welcoming and aesthetically pleasing as possible – and there’s nothing like bold and reflective mirrored homeware to add a touch of style that will stand out in whichever room you’re in.

From geometric side tables that are sure to add a statement to your living space to chic decorative wall lights, these homeware buys will have you asking: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the best interior design style of them all?”