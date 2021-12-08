For homeware buffs who keep their finger on the buzzer when it comes to new launches, there’s one launching today that you’ll absolutely want to keep an eye on.

Best-selling jewellery brand Missoma, which is a favourite among the style set, has debuted its first homeware collection, named Missoma Studio, and it’s seriously brilliant.

Sculptural statement vases are accompanied by classic and timeless jewellery boxes, with plans for more Missoma Studio pieces to drop in the upcoming months.