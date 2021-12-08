Best affordable homeware to buy now: Missoma launches homeware for the first time
Vases with jewellery: Missoma's homeware debut is going straight to the top of our wishlist

From statement vases to jewellery boxes, Missoma’s homeware debut proves that less is absolutely more. 

For homeware buffs who keep their finger on the buzzer when it comes to new launches, there’s one launching today that you’ll absolutely want to keep an eye on.

Best-selling jewellery brand Missoma, which is a favourite among the style set, has debuted its first homeware collection, named Missoma Studio, and it’s seriously brilliant.

Sculptural statement vases are accompanied by classic and timeless jewellery boxes, with plans for more Missoma Studio pieces to drop in the upcoming months. 

Missoma Studio Chain Reaction Ceramic vase

“This is a completely new direction for us, Missoma Studio explores design-led pieces that allow us to translate some of our favourite Missoma aesthetics into the living space,” says Marisa Hordern, Missoma’s creative director and CEO. “Combining jewelled elements and functional design was something of a passion of mine that has finally become reality. When it comes to the future of Missoma Studio, expect the unexpected.”  

Missoma Studio large jewellery case

Missoma is the latest in a long line of brands branching into homeware. Anissa Kermiche, the brand revered for its ubiquitous Love Handles vases, began life as a jewellery designer, while Gucci and Dior have also lent their clout to the homeware realm.

Missoma Studio is available to buy now. Prices range from £35-£175.     

Images: courtesy of Missoma.