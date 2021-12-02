All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Combining different metals can be a fun way to introduce more materials into your home decor – and these nine are definitely worth adding to your list.
If you’re looking to spruce up your home with some new colours, textures or materials, mixed-metal homeware might be what you’re looking for.
From copper and brass jugs to steel and chrome buys, combining these precious metals into one, two or three glorious homeware purchases can help take your interiors to the next level.
Below, we’ve shared some of our favourites that you are sure to love too.
Oliver Bonas mixed metallic measuring spoons
These mixed metallic measuring spoons are paired with multi-coloured handles with sleek stainless steel in metallic hues, with measures for a tablespoon, teaspoon, half and a quarter teaspoon.
Next mixed metal plaque wall art
This mixed metal wall decor will stand out beautifully on feature walls.
Madam Stoltz hanging mixed metals wall decor
This cute wall hanging decor features mixed metals and geometric forms and will look great among wall art and mirrors.
Shop Madam Stoltz hanging mixed metals wall decor at Trouva, £12
West Elm metalised glass USB table lamp
Light up any room with this minimalistic lamp, which features a luminous mouth-blown base with luxe, saturated colour.
French Connection Molton vase
Style your surfaces with the molten vase. Featuring an antique copper finish and a sleek round shape, the vase is a stunning piece that will effortlessly highlight your bouquet.
Farrar Tanner Italfama silver and gold cast zinc Staunton chess pieces
Chess lovers are sure to appreciate these zinc-cast pieces. With an antique finish in silver and gold, they’ll make the perfect gift for the would-be grandmaster in any household.
Shop Farrar Tanner Italfama silver and gold cast zinc Staunton chess pieces, £135
Mission Street Goods vintage mixed metal fondue base, chafing dish
Fondue anyone? This modern copper, gold and silver fondue base will be the star of any dinner party.
Shop Mission Street Goods vintage mixed metal fondue base, chafing dish at Etsy, £52.10
Michael Aram olive branch gold nut dish
Make your social gatherings that little bit more luxurious with the help of this dish. Entwining its way around a solid stainless steel bowl, olive branches in natural and oxidised bronze provide a secure base for this piece.
Shop Michael Aram olive branch gold nut dish at LuxDeco, £99
Tom Dixon Plum Moscow mule mugs, set of two
Drink and be merry with these stylish Moscow mule mugs which will look great in your kitchen cabinet.
Shop Tom Dixon Plum Moscow mule mugs, set of two at Selfridges, £75
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
