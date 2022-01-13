Home and interiors

Monica Vinader’s homeware debut is going to be a favourite among ceramic lovers everywhere

Leah Sinclair
Housing all your jewellery and little trinkets has never been easier (or chicer) thanks to these pastel nesting bowls designed by Monica Vinader and Florence St George.

Having the perfect ceramic piece can completely transform a mantlepiece, bookshelf or table.

Whether it’s a DIY piece you’ve crafted yourself or purchased from your favourite ceramicists, these homeware buys tend to look great in just about any space – and there is a new collab in town that is sure to catch the eye of homeware buffs everywhere.

Jewellery designer Monica Vinader, who spent years building her eponymous jewellery brand, has collaborated with Bahamas-based ceramicist Florence St George to launch the brand’s first homeware collection.

The collection features beautifully colourful and hand-glazed nesting dishes that brighten your home and hold your most treasured items.

Monica Vinader and Florence St George collaboration
Monica Vinader and Florence St George nesting dishes
Monica Vinader and Florence St George collaboration
Monica Vinader and Florence St George collection will be available to purchase 18 January

Both women spent time living in the Bahamas, and found their love of creativity and nature during the coronavirus pandemic brought them together.

“Florence and I bonded over our shared experience of living in the Bahamas and creating things with our hands,” says Monica.

“I know she found it very helpful for her mental health and I have always found it incredibly meditative. It’s de-stressing to make things by hand and to be connected with the materials you create with.”

The collection includes four groups of nesting dishes in a range of pastel shades: Bahama blue, island yellow, sunset pink, and a multi-coloured set. A hand-painted gold rim rounds off the artisan finish, so every piece catches the light. 

Monica Vinader and Florence St George collaboration
Monica Vinader and Florence St George nesting dishes

The nesting dishes are also food safe and every order comes in 100% recyclable packaging with a signature Monica Vinader x Florence St George dustbag.

“When we feel creative, we often want to make bold, intricate things, but simplicity is often most powerful,” says Florence. “Each dish from the collection is made with subtle undulations that trace the maker’s fingertips. They are beautifully simple, created by gently pressing the clay and moulding it against a coconut shell.”

The Monica Vinader x Florence St George collection will be available to buy online from 18 January 2022.

Images: Monica Vinader

Topics

Leah Sinclair

