Monochrome home accessories to shop now for a chic interiors update

Posted by for Home

Monochrome home accessories sourced from all over the world, for every room of your house. 

Monochrome is the ultimate interior design trend because it conveys so many things within its simple aesthetic. Whether it be a chequered pattern or neutral background with inky detailing, the monochrome look can be both elegant and industrial, chic and modern. Essentially, when it comes to monochrome you can’t go wrong.

Here, we’ve curated an edit of monochrome homeware including cushions, ceramics, lighting and more, from some of our favourite brands, paying special attention to independent makers.

Get your hands on a hand woven placemat from Senegal or a uniquely printed cushion crafted from material found in the Marrakesh Medina, it’s all yours for the shopping. 

You may also like

Moroccan-inspired decor: interior buys that will add boho vibes to your home

  • Gathered lampshade

    lampshade
    Monochrome home accessories: Pooky Lights

    This gathered lampshade is so striking because of its interesting pattern, which has been crafted from soft natural linen.

    Its timeless look means it will work in any room of the home. 

    Shop gathered lampshade at Pooky Lighting, £53

    Buy now

  • Moroccan pattern bowl

    Monochrome bowl
    Monochrome home accessories: We Are Nomads

    We Are Nomads works with Moroccan artisans to source authentic pieces, like these beautiful bowls.

    Each one is handmade and finished with 12-carat gold detailing. 

    Shop Moroccan pattern bowl at We Are Nomads, £20

    Buy now

  • Handwoven monochrome placemat

    placemats
    Monochrome home accessories: La Basketry

    La Basketry is an online boutique which specialises in products handwoven by female artisans in Ngaye Mkeke, a small village near Thies in Senegal where the sister team who founded the brand’s family is from.

    Each one of these placemats is unique and they are created using a local grass and long strips of recycled plastic.

    Shop handwoven monochrome placemat at La Basketry, £9

    Buy now

  • Mud cloth black and white cushion

    cushion
    Monochrome home accessories: We Are Nomads

    These monochrome cushions have been hand crafted with fabric found in the Marrakech Medina.

    Each one is also hand printed so every design is slightly different, making it extra special. 

    Shop mud cloth black and white cushion at We are Nomads, £52

    Buy now

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again.

Images: Getty / courtesy of brands 

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray