Monochrome is the ultimate interior design trend because it conveys so many things within its simple aesthetic. Whether it be a chequered pattern or neutral background with inky detailing, the monochrome look can be both elegant and industrial, chic and modern. Essentially, when it comes to monochrome you can’t go wrong.

Here, we’ve curated an edit of monochrome homeware including cushions, ceramics, lighting and more, from some of our favourite brands, paying special attention to independent makers.

Get your hands on a hand woven placemat from Senegal or a uniquely printed cushion crafted from material found in the Marrakesh Medina, it’s all yours for the shopping.