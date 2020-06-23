Monochrome home accessories sourced from all over the world, for every room of your house.
Monochrome is the ultimate interior design trend because it conveys so many things within its simple aesthetic. Whether it be a chequered pattern or neutral background with inky detailing, the monochrome look can be both elegant and industrial, chic and modern. Essentially, when it comes to monochrome you can’t go wrong.
Here, we’ve curated an edit of monochrome homeware including cushions, ceramics, lighting and more, from some of our favourite brands, paying special attention to independent makers.
Get your hands on a hand woven placemat from Senegal or a uniquely printed cushion crafted from material found in the Marrakesh Medina, it’s all yours for the shopping.
Gathered lampshade
This gathered lampshade is so striking because of its interesting pattern, which has been crafted from soft natural linen.
Its timeless look means it will work in any room of the home.
Moroccan pattern bowl
We Are Nomads works with Moroccan artisans to source authentic pieces, like these beautiful bowls.
Each one is handmade and finished with 12-carat gold detailing.
Handwoven monochrome placemat
La Basketry is an online boutique which specialises in products handwoven by female artisans in Ngaye Mkeke, a small village near Thies in Senegal where the sister team who founded the brand’s family is from.
Each one of these placemats is unique and they are created using a local grass and long strips of recycled plastic.
Mud cloth black and white cushion
These monochrome cushions have been hand crafted with fabric found in the Marrakech Medina.
Each one is also hand printed so every design is slightly different, making it extra special.
Shop mud cloth black and white cushion at We are Nomads, £52
Hemstitched duvet colour
This chic duvet set will add a touch of class to any bedroom.
It’s ever so comfortable, with a 200 thread count and handy concealed fastening.
Reed diffuser
Yard and Parish work with innovative, independent brands of the African Diaspora to make buying conscious products more accessible.
This diffuser exudes a heady rose and oud fragrance which will fill your home with a delicious, smoky scent.
Steel marble stool
Fans of the minimalist aesthetic will adore this industrial-style, marble-topped stool.
Use it as a coffee table or to sit at your home office desk.
Shop steel marble stool by Nuts And Woods at Not Just Another Store, £195
Stoneware vessels
Carla Sealey makes her range of black stoneware and white porcelain ceramics in her studio in Bedfordshire by hand.
This set of stoneware pots would be perfect for storing foodstuffs on your kitchen worktop or purely as decoration.
Painted clay planter
This intricate planter will make any of your little leafy friends look magical.
We love the detailed pattern, which seems to swirl and whirl the more we gaze at it.
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.