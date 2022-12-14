From porcelain plates to ceramic mugs, these monochrome dining accessories will give your space a chic update.
There’s something distinctly chic about a monochrome colour palette.
The contrast of a deep dark hue and a shockingly bright white can instantly uplift a space and provide a graphic and vibrant addition to any room – and there’s something about monochrome dinnerware that we’re loving right now.
From porcelain plates to ceramic mugs, this on-trend colour combo can bring a cool appeal to the kitchen and dining table – and we’ve found a few dining accessories from Anthropologie, Soho Home, Dunelm and more that have caught our eye.
Sazy Palms flat dinner plates, set of two
Go bold with this set of black-and-white fan-printed plates, with gold detailing for maximum impact.
Housify By Design black stemmed glasses, set of four
Bring a sophisticated flair to your next dinner party with these black-stemmed wine glasses from Housify By Design. This set features a delightfully deep shape to fill up with your favourite choice of wine, along with a matte black finish and striking gold effect on the inside of the glass.
Dunelm elements dipped charcoal dinner set, 12 piece
Can’t choose between a black or white dinner set? Then get the best of both worlds with this 12-piece set from Dunelm.
Shop Dunelm elements dipped charcoal 12 piece dinner set, £55
Nkuku black and white short splatter mug
This handmade white ceramic mug from Nkuku is decorated with a black splatter pattern, creating an eye-catching, stylish design you won’t be able to get enough of.
Shop Nkuku black and white short splatter mug at Trouva, £10.95
Casa Bugatti Ares cutlery set
Ditch stainless steel cutlery in favour of this bold white and gold four-piece set.
Anthropologie old Havana mug
This mug will be a welcome addition to your collection.
Kaneko Kohyo Rinka ceramic plate
Crafted by hand at the brand’s historic workshop in Japan, this plate from Kaneko Kohyo makes a striking addition to a rustic tabletop curation.
Wonki Ware side plate
You’ll never settle for a plain white plate again after getting this chic design from South African tableware brand Wonki Ware.
Broste Copenhagen smoke champagne glass
Toast to the festive period with this cool champagne glass by Broste Copenhagen.
Shop Broste Copenhagen smoke champagne glass at Nordic Nest, £14.50
Tower Tower dinnerware set, 16 piece
Go all-black everything with this 16-piece dinnerware set, which includes four dinner plates, four side plates, four bowls and four mugs; each crafted from quality stoneware and featuring an embossed design with burnt gold accents around the rim.
Shop tower tower 16 piece dinnerware set at Debenhams, £49.99
Primrose & Plum vintage white beaded plate, set of four
Add some Scandinavian style to your dinner table with this collection of beaded-edged plates and dishes, which are ideal for modern living.
Shop Primrose & Plum Vintage white beaded plate – set of four at Not On The High Street, £40
Images: courtesy of brands