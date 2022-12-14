There’s something distinctly chic about a monochrome colour palette.

The contrast of a deep dark hue and a shockingly bright white can instantly uplift a space and provide a graphic and vibrant addition to any room – and there’s something about monochrome dinnerware that we’re loving right now.

From porcelain plates to ceramic mugs, this on-trend colour combo can bring a cool appeal to the kitchen and dining table – and we’ve found a few dining accessories from Anthropologie, Soho Home, Dunelm and more that have caught our eye.