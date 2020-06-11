If you’ve ever visited Morocco, you’ll know that the country is home to a signature interior design style. Part rustic, part bohemian, the look tends to include a mix of warm, earthy tones, bold patterns and lush green plants – and lots of them.

Although it will be a while before we’re able to pick up authentic Moroccan homewares in a souk, it is possible to recreate some of the magic of this decor style in the UK. Choosing the right home accessories are crucial, from traditional Berber-style reds in deep rugs to rattan touches and intricate glass ceiling lamps.

See below for our favourite Moroccan and Moroccan-inspired pieces that will bring an air of the riad into your home.