Shop authentic Moroccan homewares and Moroccan-inspired buys with our interiors edit.
If you’ve ever visited Morocco, you’ll know that the country is home to a signature interior design style. Part rustic, part bohemian, the look tends to include a mix of warm, earthy tones, bold patterns and lush green plants – and lots of them.
Although it will be a while before we’re able to pick up authentic Moroccan homewares in a souk, it is possible to recreate some of the magic of this decor style in the UK. Choosing the right home accessories are crucial, from traditional Berber-style reds in deep rugs to rattan touches and intricate glass ceiling lamps.
See below for our favourite Moroccan and Moroccan-inspired pieces that will bring an air of the riad into your home.
Moroccan leather pouffe
This authentic Moroccan leather pouffe looks beautiful in this natural tone, but interior store Bohemia – which works collaboratively with artisans in Morocco – also stocks the same design in colours including silver, lilac, blue and pink. A contemporary twist on a traditional Moroccan homeware accessory.
Green Moroccan glasses
Founded by Morocco-born Fatim, Bohosouk is a great UK resource for authentic north African homewares. These green Beldi glasses, made from recycled glass and originally used to serve tea, are ethically hand-blown in Morocco.
Pendant light
We love the celestial vibe of this gorgeous light, which mimics the style of glass lampshades sold in souks. The antique brasswork also gives it a vintage feel, which looks even more charming when lit.
Recycled crimson cassis rug
This gorgeous rug is handmade from 165 two-litre plastic bottles, which have been recycled to make a unique piece. It has a rustic look and bohemian feel, with a Berber rug-inspired pattern and contrasting tassels.
Moroccan tamegroute green bowl
We Are Nomads is another fantastic place to find authentic Moroccan interior accessories: the site’s founder Jane Badu specialises in homewares ethically sourced from across Africa. These small green bowls are designed and handmade using traditional ceramic techniques in the Moroccan village of Tamegroute, which is famous for its pottery.
Moroccan style tile
Intricate decorative tiles are a key part of Moroccan interior design. Whether you’re looking for something to decorate your walls, floors or even the top of an old dressing table, this patterned tile is a stunning choice.
Shop Nikea Moroccan style tile at Total Tiles, £0.79 per tile
Brass planter
Brass features prominently in Moroccan interior design, and little accessories like this textured planter are what make a home. Whether placed on a bookshelf, side table or window sill, this design will bring a little character to your decor.
Moroccan-style lantern
Lighting is crucial to creating atmosphere at home, so we’re always keen to add new lanterns to our must-buy list. This one ticks all the boxes from its delicate, cut-out pattern to the beautiful glass panels.
Adder basket
Drawing on traditional Moroccan designs, Habitat’s Adder basket is woven from seagrass and features a bold, zig-zag pattern. It’s a versatile piece which can be used as a handy place to store away anything from magazines to towels.
Palm tree rug
The palm tree pattern on this hand-tufted rug reminds us of the beautiful palms that can be found lining the roads of Marrakesh.
The bleached colour palette would look stylish laid on the floor next to a leather pouffe.
Nawaal Illustrations art print
A huge part of styling your home with a Moroccan vibe is maximising on plants, especially those with large palm-like leaves, and investing in a colour scheme of dusty pinks and terracottas. This print by artist Sarah Dahir of Nawaal Illustrations subtly draws on the theme.
Shop seat art print by Nawaal Illustrations at Society 6, £18.99
