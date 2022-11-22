All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Shop these mosaic-inspired home accessories from Anthropologie, Perch & Parrow, Wolf & Badger and more.
When we think of mosaics, fine art, sculpture and architecture all come to mind – and who wouldn’t want to replicate a bit more of that in their home?
After all, mosaic decor is a trend that has withstood the test of time and is a versatile and easy way to add texture, depth and colour to your home – and we’ve found 11 ways to get in on the trend now.
Perch & Parrow Aegus light mosaic wall light
This dazzling wall light is sure to steal the show in your home, thanks to its eye-catching shape and design.
Almira mosaic vase
Add this hand made glass mosaic vase to your home for a special touch to your table or mantelpiece.
Orvi glass mosaic round coffee table
Now, this coffee table will definitely make a statement. Just look at the subtly coloured and textured design.
Mumutane Isolo mosaic cushion
Place this mosaic cushion from Mumutane on your sofa and watch how it brings new life to your living room.
Shop Mumutane Isolo mosaic cushion 50x50cm at Wolf and Badger, £138
Versace Barcco mosaic plate
At a touch of glamour to your table setting with this Versace mosaic plate. This elegant design features the Barocco V surrounded by elements from the Italian brand’s iconic heritage prints.
The Clean Market handmade wooden mosaic sayidaty box
Place your trinkets in this rustic mosaic wooden box from The Clean Market.
Shop The Clean Market handmade wooden mosaic sayidaty box, £35.90
Ashleigh & Burwood fragrance lamp
It’s just so bold, I can’t look away. Oh, and it’ll help make your home smell amazing too.
Anthropologie garden tile coaster
This mosaic tile-printed coaster is an elevated way to give both cold and hot beverages a nice spot to rest upon.
Crafts of Turkey mosaic ceiling lamp
This hanging mosaic ceiling lamp will create a beautiful aura of light that will bring warmth to your home.
My Glamorous Place blue mosiac doormat
This blue mosaic doormat is hand sprayed in the UK and will be the perfect finishing touch to welcome your guests.
Three Peaks Company hand thrown mosaic feather mug
Add a unique mug to your collection with this hand thrown mosaic feather mug which will perfectly house your cup of coffee or tea.
Shop Three Peaks Company hand thrown mosaic feather mug, £59.52
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
