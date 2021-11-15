These are the 10 most popular interior trends on Pinterest right now

When it comes to finding the perfect decor inspiration, Pinterest never disappoints. And, according to home building company Miller Homes, there are some clear autumn/winter trends that regular Pinterest users are returning to this year.

Coming out on top is Japandi which combines the tranquillity of classic Japanese interiors with the simplicity of the Scandinavian aesthetic.

“Japandi entered most of our vocabularies for the first time this year, and royalcore accelerated into the spotlight after the premiere of Bridgerton on Netflix – and hasn’t gone anywhere since,” says Suzanne Thomas, creative sales director at Blocc Interiors, one of Miller Homes’ interior design partners.

There’s no better time to revamp your home than when you’re spending more days huddled up at home. While not everyone will be remodelling their space for the new seasons, the latest trends can feed your creativity.

Here, we break down the top 10 interior ideas that are trending right now.