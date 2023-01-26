Shop these nine mushroom-shaped stools from Urban Outfitters, Sazy and more.
When you think of mushrooms, home decor may not be the first thing that comes to mind – but perhaps it should.
Our obsession with all things fungi continues to reach new peaks, from the popularity of Urban Outfitters murano mushroom lamps to mushroom print bedding.
And now, mushroom-shaped stools and pouffes are the latest things we want to add to our interiors wishlist. From plush velvet designs to cosy fleece styles, we’ve found nine that you’re sure to love too.
Homary mushroom ottoman stool
Whether used as a footrest or seat, this mushroom ottoman stool will add a cosy feel to your living space.
Sazy mushroom pouffe
Spice up your decor with this cheery yellow mushroom pouffe from Sazy.
The Range mushroom-shaped velvet footstool
Made from sumptuous velvet, this quirky mushroom-shaped footstool will match any style of room or furniture.
Shop The Range mushroom-shaped velvet fabric footstool, £31.99
Bloomingville Roberta pouffe
Bring some forestcore vibes to your home with this unique mushroom-like design in an earthy brown hue.
Litfad solid color flannel standard stool
Style and sophistication combine to create this cosy flannel stool.
Etsy fleece mushroom ottoman
A fleece ottoman? Sign me up.
The Prop Factory toadstool stool
This toadstool stool is like something out of a fairytale – and we approve.
Home & Outdoor Direct cute mushroom-shaped velvet pouffe ottoman
Add some playfulness to your decor with this mushroom-shaped velvet pouffe ottoman.
Shop Home & Outdoor Direct cute mushroom-shaped velvet pouffe ottoman, £29.99
Urban Outfitters Kantha mushroom stool
This mushroom stool is bursting with colour, thanks to the multi-print and multi-colour Kantha fabrication.
Images: courtesy of brands
