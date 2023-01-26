When you think of mushrooms, home decor may not be the first thing that comes to mind – but perhaps it should.

Our obsession with all things fungi continues to reach new peaks, from the popularity of Urban Outfitters murano mushroom lamps to mushroom print bedding.

And now, mushroom-shaped stools and pouffes are the latest things we want to add to our interiors wishlist. From plush velvet designs to cosy fleece styles, we’ve found nine that you’re sure to love too.