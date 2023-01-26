mushroom stools collage

9 mushroom-shaped stools that will add a whimsical flair to your decor

Posted by for Home and interiors

Shop these nine mushroom-shaped stools from Urban Outfitters, Sazy and more.

When you think of mushrooms, home decor may not be the first thing that comes to mind – but perhaps it should.

Our obsession with all things fungi continues to reach new peaks, from the popularity of Urban Outfitters murano mushroom lamps to mushroom print bedding.

And now, mushroom-shaped stools and pouffes are the latest things we want to add to our interiors wishlist. From plush velvet designs to cosy fleece styles, we’ve found nine that you’re sure to love too.

You may also like

Forestcore is the nature-inspired aesthetic taking over TikTok – here’s why

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair