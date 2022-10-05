From Harry Styles’ Shroom Bloom nail polish collection to Stella McCartney’s use of mushroom leather, our love for all things fungi is at an all-time high (pun intended) – and it’s taking over everything from food and drink to fashion and interiors.

Whether you’re pouring yourself a cup of soothing chaga mushroom tea or lying on a chanterelle print pillow, there is something about fungi that has grabbed our attention, and bedding is the latest area to get in on the obsession.

From subtle mushroom print duvets to sprawling mushrooms embroidered on a cosy blanket, these are the mushroom print bedding buys we’re into right now.