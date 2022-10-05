All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Shop our edit of mushroom print duvets and throws from Etsy, Urban Outfitters and more.
From Harry Styles’ Shroom Bloom nail polish collection to Stella McCartney’s use of mushroom leather, our love for all things fungi is at an all-time high (pun intended) – and it’s taking over everything from food and drink to fashion and interiors.
Whether you’re pouring yourself a cup of soothing chaga mushroom tea or lying on a chanterelle print pillow, there is something about fungi that has grabbed our attention, and bedding is the latest area to get in on the obsession.
From subtle mushroom print duvets to sprawling mushrooms embroidered on a cosy blanket, these are the mushroom print bedding buys we’re into right now.
Urban Outfitters floral mushroom duvet set with reusable fabric bag
Inject some cottagecore vibes into your bedroom with this floral mushroom duvet set. The whimsical print is sure to add some subtle colour to your sleeping space.
Shop Urban Outfitters floral mushroom duvet set with reusable fabric bag, £35
Matalan neutral mushroom print duvet cover
Who doesn’t love a little woodland interiors inspo for autumn? This duvet set is sure to add some outdoorsy charm to your room, thanks to the neutral base colour and charming mushroom print.
Shades of Cool dohar in our mushroom design with aubergine edging
Dohar bedding is made from three layers of lightweight cotton, meaning this mushroom-decorated sheet is great for helping regulate temperature so you’re not too hot or too cold at night.
Shop Shades of Cool dohar in our mushroom design with aubergine edging, £150
Undaunted Designs wild mushrooms throw
If you are looking for pared-back, neutral bedding, this throw is for you. Printed on delicious plush velvet with a sherpa fleece backing, it is perfect for cosying up on the sofa with a cup of tea and book in hand.
Urban Outfitters valley cruise mushroom throw blanket
Wrap yourself up in some 70s-inspired fungi with this statement-making soft mushroom throw by Valley Cruise.
Shop Urban Outfitters valley cruise mushroom throw blanket, £120
Grannet Home mushroom linen duvet cover
Sink into bed while surrounded by this mushroom duvet cover, which features unique vintage encyclopedia-style mushroom print and is handcrafted from premium linen.
Shop Grannet Home mushroom linen duvet cover at Etsy, £151.78
Rainas Home mushroom duvet cover
This black duvet cover features mushrooms, ferns and berries for ultimate autumnal vibes.
