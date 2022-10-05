mushroom bedding collage

7 mushroom throws and duvets that will bring serious autumnal vibes to your bedroom

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Shop our edit of mushroom print duvets and throws from Etsy, Urban Outfitters and more.

From Harry Styles’ Shroom Bloom nail polish collection to Stella McCartney’s use of mushroom leather, our love for all things fungi is at an all-time high (pun intended) – and it’s taking over everything from food and drink to fashion and interiors.

Whether you’re pouring yourself a cup of soothing chaga mushroom tea or lying on a chanterelle print pillow, there is something about fungi that has grabbed our attention, and bedding is the latest area to get in on the obsession.

From subtle mushroom print duvets to sprawling mushrooms embroidered on a cosy blanket, these are the mushroom print bedding buys we’re into right now.

  • Urban Outfitters floral mushroom duvet set with reusable fabric bag

    Urban Outfitters floral mushroom duvet set with reusable fabric bag
    Mushroom bedding: Urban Outfitters floral mushroom duvet set with reusable fabric bag

    Inject some cottagecore vibes into your bedroom with this floral mushroom duvet set. The whimsical print is sure to add some subtle colour to your sleeping space.

    Shop Urban Outfitters floral mushroom duvet set with reusable fabric bag, £35

    BUY NOW

  • Matalan neutral mushroom print duvet cover

    Matalan neutral mushroom print duvet cover
    Mushroom bedding: Matalan neutral mushroom print duvet cover

    Who doesn’t love a little woodland interiors inspo for autumn? This duvet set is sure to add some outdoorsy charm to your room, thanks to the neutral base colour and charming mushroom print.

    Shop Matalan neutral mushroom print duvet cover, from £11

    BUY NOW

  • Shades of Cool dohar in our mushroom design with aubergine edging

    Shades of Cool dohar in our mushroom design with aubergine edging
    Mushroom bedding: Shades of Cool dohar in our mushroom design with aubergine edging

    Dohar bedding is made from three layers of lightweight cotton, meaning this mushroom-decorated sheet is great for helping regulate temperature so you’re not too hot or too cold at night.

    Shop Shades of Cool dohar in our mushroom design with aubergine edging, £150

    BUY NOW

  • Undaunted Designs wild mushrooms throw

    Undaunted Designs wild mushrooms throw
    Mushroom bedding: Undaunted Designs wild mushrooms throw

    If you are looking for pared-back, neutral bedding, this throw is for you. Printed on delicious plush velvet with a sherpa fleece backing, it is perfect for cosying up on the sofa with a cup of tea and book in hand. 

    Shop Undaunted Designs wild mushrooms throw, £19

    BUY NOW

  • Urban Outfitters valley cruise mushroom throw blanket

    Urban Outfitters valley cruise mushroom throw blanket
    Mushroom bedding: Urban Outfitters valley cruise mushroom throw blanket

    Wrap yourself up in some 70s-inspired fungi with this statement-making soft mushroom throw by Valley Cruise. 

    Shop Urban Outfitters valley cruise mushroom throw blanket, £120

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

