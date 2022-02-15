All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re looking for ways to update your walls, these nature-inspired prints may be the way to go.
After spending so much time indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are itching to get outdoors and spend time fully immersed in nature – and even bringing that nature right to our homes.
One way to do so is by filling your space with stunning prints which provide the right touch of nature (without actually having to buy tons of plants and flowers) while also brightening your walls in any room of your choosing.
And as spring approaches and the sun is shining once again, the desire to lift our homes from the depth of winter into the light and airiness of spring is definitely at an all-time high – and these nature-inspired art prints will do just that.
A&M natural living botanical prints
If you are looking for high-quality botanical art prints for your home then look no further than this set of four amazing watercolour leaf prints.
Sofe nature art print
For every Sofe print sold, a tree is planted making this purchase both desirable for its simplistic yet stunning design, but also for its environmentally-friendly purpose too.
Ink and Drop yellow plum branch fruit print
Bring a vintage feel to your walls with this antique poster design which evokes spring vibes and is sure to get you ready for the changing seasons.
Printy Shop UK eucalyptus art
Eucalyptus has many benefits from reducing pain to promoting relaxation – and looking at this fine art print is sure to bring a calming atmosphere to your space.
Qing Ji A bunch of wild flowers
Add a positive feel to your walls with this art print, which features a bunch of wild flowers.
Shop Qing Ji A bunch of wild flowers at Artfully Walls, from £37
Print sisters Eden print
Reviving a French textile design from 1929, the Eden print is rich in symbolism and will add a classic feel to your walls.
Dan Hobday mono botanical 4
Add some bold lines to your space with this contemporary art print by Dan Hobday.
Julia Crossland cornish posy framed print
If you’re looking for a classic print to add to your space this Julia Crossland posy framed print will perfectly do the job.
Shop Julia Crossland Cornish posy framed print at Whistle Fish, £34.95
Opo Pulis art autumn mushroom print
Mushroom decor has been all the rage of the past year – and this mushroom print is right on trend and stunning to look at.
Shop Opo Pulis art autumn mushroom print at Etsy, from £3.50
Beards and Daisies jungle globe print
This colourful and uplifting print combines two great things – travel and plants – to make for a beautiful piece of art that’ll add fun to your interiors with ease.
Mellow Print design birds at sunrise
This print features a calming design of birds flying at sunrise and will look great alone or as part of a gallery wall.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
9 stoneware buys that’ll give your home a rustic edge
Home and interiors
11 Instagrammable rugs that’ll add a maximalist feel to your interiors
Home and interiors
18 homeware pieces from indie brands you need to know about
Home and interiors
10 chic storage buys that will help declutter and organise your kitchen