Give your home an elegant feel with these navy blue home accessories West Elm, Selfridges, Soho Home.
Navy blue is a colour that looks good in just about any interior style. It can add a subtle but bold touch to minimalist interiors and pare back clashing colours and patterns among maximalist decor lovers. It’s also a shade that has much depth to it, so can be the perfect colour to start with when adding an autumnal touch to your home.
If you’re looking to add a navy blue touch to your home, look no further than our edit of home accessories, from lamps to throws from Selfridges, Liberty and Soho Home.
Materia creative studio origins blue vase
Give your home a contemporary feel with this blue vase, which can be used as a traditional vase or container for wine.
Shop Materia creative studio origins blue vase at Artemest, £75
La’Marvel hotel stripes sateen bedding collection
Feel like you are at a hotel with this 100% cotton bedding set, which features a 300 thread count of fabric making and is silky smooth to the touch.
West Elm constellation coasters (set of 4)
Take inspiration from the stars at your next dinner party or meal with these constellation coasters from West Elm.
Homescapes navy blue cotton knitted round storage basket
Add this deep blue navy storage basket to your home, which is expertly woven from 100% cotton and designed with a recognisable chunky knitted pattern that will add style and texture to your space.
Shop Homescapes navy blue cotton knitted round storage basket, £39.99
Pooky Mildred candlestick
Amp up your candle holder game with this vibrant design from Pooky, which is finished in polished blue lacquer.
Klevering zigzag resin mirror
Looking in the mirror will be a whole new experience, thanks to this on-trend zigzag mirror from Klevering.
The Tartan Blanket Co lambswool knee blanket
It’s time to cosy up with a blanket and this lambswool blanket from The Tartan Blanket Co is the one we have in mind.
ferm Living vista cushion
Accent your sofa or bed with this abstract design from ferm Living.
Graham & Green deep navy bobble table lamp
If you want a statement piece, this bobble table lamp is sure to do the job.
Soho Home Whitney linen napkins, set of four
Handmade and woven in Portugal, these linen napkins are perfect for casual everyday dining.
Dunelm filey reactive mug
Cosy up with a cup of tea in this stoneware mug, designed with a modern reactive glaze finished in a luxurious navy blue hue.
Images: courtesy of brands