11 navy homeware buys to add a moody, chic feel to your space this autumn

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Navy blue is a colour that looks good in just about any interior style. It can add a subtle but bold touch to minimalist interiors and pare back clashing colours and patterns among maximalist decor lovers. It’s also a shade that has much depth to it, so can be the perfect colour to start with when adding an autumnal touch to your home.

If you’re looking to add a navy blue touch to your home, look no further than our edit of home accessories, from lamps to throws from Selfridges, Liberty and Soho Home.

