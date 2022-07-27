All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Go bold with these neon home accessories from Etsy, Wolf & Badger, Not On The High Street and more.
Research has shown that colours can greatly impact our moods, from blue, which has been proven to aid in relaxation to orange, which is known for its ability to increase productivity.
And the emergence of dopamine decor means that bold colours are becoming the palette of choice, as interiors fans ditch neutrals in favour of statement hues and patterns in an assortment of juicy colours that project nothing but happiness and good vibes.
If you’re looking to boost the mood within your home and inject some much-needed colour, neon may be the way forward – and we’ve found nine neon home accessories that’ll do just the job.
Lighthouse Route Apparel neon green yellow wash throw pillow
Accent your home with this vibrant neon green and yellow pillow which will add a fun pop of colour to your sofa.
Shop Lighthouse Route Apparel neon green yellow wash throw pillow, £43.75
Frank Green neon ceramic reusable cup
If you’re looking for a chic yet sustainable reusable cup, this Frank Green design is the one to go for.
It’s designed to keep liquids hot or cold for hours and is spillproof, making it both a functional and stylish eco-friendly accessory.
Sazy Fenella cushion cover
This cushion cover will stand out wherever you place it, thanks to the psychedelic colour and image that exudes joy.
Perfect Personalised Gifts whatever neon mug
Make your cuppa the centre of attention with this slogan mug in a neon pink hue.
David Bust candle – neon pink
Decorate your room with this vibrant David Bust candle, which is made of 100% pure soy wax.
Neon Mirrors wavy neon mirror
Tap into the wavy mirror trend with this cool, custom-made neon design.
Addison Ross orange small lacquered scalloped tray
This small vanity tray is perfect for your bedside table, thanks to its sophisticated yet fun orange scalloped design.
Shop Addison Ross orange small lacquered scalloped tray, £80
String shelf pocket metal
Inject some colour into your bathroom or kitchen with this shelf from String Furniture.
Bay Isle Home Milano Egyptian quality cotton duvet cover set
Neon bedding isn’t something you come across every day – and this unique design will be the centre of attention in your bedroom.
Shop Bay Isle Home Milano Egyptian quality cotton duvet cover set at Wayfair, £45.99
