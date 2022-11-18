Ditch traditional green and red Christmas decorations for these chic browns, golds and beiges, from baubles to gift wrapping paper.
When it comes to Christmas decorations, there are a few colours we tend to go for, and green and red are two of the most popular.
The traditional Christmas hues are loved by many and bring a bold dash of colour and festive cheer to your home – but what if you’re someone who prefers more pared-back colours?
Well, neutral hues may be the way to go. From brown and beige to gold and white, neutrals can look super chic in the home and bring a subtle festive glow to your space.
And if you’re looking for the perfect neutral Christmas decorations, we’ve found 11 home accessories worth adding to your Christmas list.
The White Company mixed mini glass baubles set of 24
Decorate your tree with these stylish Christmas baubles from The White Company. The pack of 24 decorations comes in a lovely mix of unique shapes and finishes and will bring an effortlessly chic appeal to your Christmas tree.
Shop The White Company mixed mini glass baubles set of 24, £40
Layered Lounge faux white winter wreath
Hang this subtle, faux white wreath on your front door for proper wintry vibes. It features a snowy effect and glitter tint, which is perfect for the season.
Burrow & Nest plain matt white wrapping paper roll
Wrap your gifts in this simple wrapping paper, which is perfect for those who love a rustic Scandi aesthetic.
Shop Burrow & Nest plain matt white wrapping paper roll – 10m roll, £8
Graham & Green small paper Christmas trees
Place these mini Christmas trees on your festive tablescape, which are handmade from recycled paper.
Ginger Ray gold artificial foliage Christmas garland
This stunning garland comes in a gorgeous gold hue and will add the perfect festive feel to your space whether placed along a bookcase or fireplace.
Shop Ginger Ray gold artificial foliage Christmas garland, £18.99
Maison du Monde golden-beige leaves Christmas garland
Add a sparkling touch to your Christmas tree with this beige and gold leaves garland.
Shop Maison du Monde golden-beige leaves Christmas garland, £8
Katie Leamon candy cane stripe Christmas wrap
Candy canes and Christmas go hand in hand – but this festive wrapping paper is a stylish take on the trend and is sure to look great with all the gifts placed under your tree.
Paperchase kraft gold tree Christmas crackers
Christmas crackers are a must. How about going for these Paperchase crackers, which feature a simple but effective gold Christmas tree design?
Liberty London Christmas glass Van Gogh sunflower bauble
Add an artistic touch to your tree with this hand-painted Van Gogh sunflower bauble. The iconic artist’s sunflowers are set against a festive gold background and are sure to be the standout decoration on your tree.
Shop Liberty London Christmas glass Van Gogh sunflower bauble, £15.95
Soho Home farmhouse wreathHandcrafted by Wild at Heart for Soho Home, this farmhouse wreath is sure to delight guests thanks to the stunning design and fragrant mix of whole and sliced dried oranges, cinnamon and pine.
Shop Soho Home farmhouse wreath, £165
Images: courtesy of brands