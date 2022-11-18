When it comes to Christmas decorations, there are a few colours we tend to go for, and green and red are two of the most popular.

The traditional Christmas hues are loved by many and bring a bold dash of colour and festive cheer to your home – but what if you’re someone who prefers more pared-back colours?

Well, neutral hues may be the way to go. From brown and beige to gold and white, neutrals can look super chic in the home and bring a subtle festive glow to your space.