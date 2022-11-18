neutral christmas decor collage

Christmas 2022: the 11 best neutral decorations and ornaments to buy now

Posted by for Home and interiors

Ditch traditional green and red Christmas decorations for these chic browns, golds and beiges, from baubles to gift wrapping paper.

When it comes to Christmas decorations, there are a few colours we tend to go for, and green and red are two of the most popular.

The traditional Christmas hues are loved by many and bring a bold dash of colour and festive cheer to your home – but what if you’re someone who prefers more pared-back colours?

Well, neutral hues may be the way to go. From brown and beige to gold and white, neutrals can look super chic in the home and bring a subtle festive glow to your space.

And if you’re looking for the perfect neutral Christmas decorations, we’ve found 11 home accessories worth adding to your Christmas list. 

  • Liberty London Christmas glass Van Gogh sunflower bauble

    Liberty London Christmas glass Van Gogh sunflower bauble
    Neutral Christmas decorations: Liberty London Christmas glass Van Gogh sunflower bauble

    Add an artistic touch to your tree with this hand-painted Van Gogh sunflower bauble. The iconic artist’s sunflowers are set against a festive gold background and are sure to be the standout decoration on your tree.

    Shop Liberty London Christmas glass Van Gogh sunflower bauble, £15.95

  • Soho Home farmhouse wreath

    Soho Home farmhouse wreath
    Neutral Christmas decorations: Soho Home farmhouse wreath
    Handcrafted by Wild at Heart for Soho Home, this farmhouse wreath is sure to delight guests thanks to the stunning design and fragrant mix of whole and sliced dried oranges, cinnamon and pine.

    Shop Soho Home farmhouse wreath, £165

Images: courtesy of brands

