Who doesn’t like to be in the know about the coolest new thing before their friends catch on? We’re certainly guilty of getting a little thrill from finding a chic independent brand before they go big.
We love seeing indie homeware brands serve up beautiful, imaginative designs across the home accessories spectrum, giving us somewhere new to focus our homeware obsession.
This winter, whether you’re going the whole hog and redecorating or want to invest in a few key pieces to change things up, there are plenty of ways to update your pad with something from a small maker.
From sculptural candles to hand-painted lampshades, with each purchase you can help support someone’s dream and find a beautiful piece for your home. What could be better?
Here are 10 independent homeware brands we think should be on your radar.
Bax and Gore hand-painted dalmatian lamp shades
If there’s one way to instantly refresh your living space, it’s to switch things up with your home accessories – and it doesn’t get much more statement than dalmatian print. Available in three sizes – small (17cm x 30cm), medium (19cm x 35cm) and large (24cm x 40cm) – Bax + Gore’s new lampshades are suitable for most lamps and lights, so you can inject a shot of personality anywhere in your house.
Bax and Gore hand-painted dalmatian lamp shades
Dar Leone
Whether it’s for decoration, organisation or entertaining, these gold-rimmed striped trays come in five different colours, so there’s one to suit every type of interiors scheme, whether you’re after something tonal or clashing.
Sun and Day
“With natural fibres such as rattan, raffia and wicker having a moment in the interiors world, the boho look isn’t going anywhere, especially over summer,” says The Drop’s editor Gemma Crisp. Used as a place setting or to protect surfaces from hot dishes, this set of two scalloped wicker mats also make a great housewarming gift.
Sun and Day scallop edge rattan wicker straw placemat set
Lolly & Kiks
Looking for a prettier home storage solution? Lolly & Kiks’ colourful and versatile fabric baskets need to be on your radar. Inspired by her Nigerian heritage, founder Xandra hand-makes every basket at her London home, using bold Ankara wax prints.
Lolly & Kiks African wax print storage basket
Moanna & Co
There’s not much better than making your home look good while also doing good. When you shop these eco-friendly raffia cushion covers, a percentage of every purchase is donated to Metamorfosa, a Balinese charity that helps to conserve the island’s reef and works with villagers to build a better future for the community.
Available in three colourways, the hand-woven texture and fringed edges add instant boho vibes to any sofa, chair or outdoor setting.
Moanna & Co raffia cushion
Maison Commune
Maison Commune collaborates with sustainable designers to bring together an eco-friendly and stylish edit of homeware from small brands and independent makers.
Founders Nike Forrest and Iman Alem have a wealth of experience between them with Forrest’s CV including visual styling for interior design and fashion brands based in Stockholm. While Alem is a fashion stylist based in London but originally from Paris.
We’re in love with this colourful selection of star fruit-shaped candles, but also recommend checking out the candy-hued ceramic soap dishes and colourful mugs.
Black & Barn
Black & Barn is founded by Loraine who describes herself as a “young Black African mental health nurse with strong beliefs of sustainable eco-living”.
Since September, Loraine has been providing storage solutions for those of us who are into that kind of thing with minimalist, chic options like bell jars and spice pots.
All products are made from glass with a focus on being plastic-free with a clean, sleek look.
Leo Flowers
We’ve called it: paper flowers are the new dried flowers. Not only do they last forever and look beautiful, but when they come from Leo Flowers they are also exquisitely handmade.
Jessie Beaumont only started her business in October after experimenting with creating paper flowers at home in lockdown. Currently, she has peony, Icelandic poppy and rose styles on her website, in a range of pastels and zingy citrus hues.
Pop them in a narrow-necked vase and make them part of your tablescape.
Originals Studio
First the bubble cube candle flooded our Instagram feeds. Then, the spiral taper took over our candle sticks, followed quickly by a plethora of handpainted dinner candles. What’s next on the agenda, you ask? The stacked geometric candle - and Yod and Co’s creations from Originals Studio are our pick of the bunch.
Available in two sizes and three different coloured stacks, the richly coloured paraffin-free candles are the perfect addition to your coffee table, bookshelf or sideboard. And while they have a 20 or 30-hour burn time, we’re not sure we could bring ourselves to light something that’s so visually pleasing…
Originals Studio mia colour block stack candle
Ellie Edwards
Ellie Edwards creates striking lino printed art work which is perfect for hanging in your kitchen.
She takes inspiration from food and drink, often featuring a plate of colourful tomatoes or her favourite wine in bold, bright shades.
Hang alone for an indie feel or as part of a gallery wall to make your home a little happier.
